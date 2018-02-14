PyeongChang 2018 Day Five round-up: Shaun White saves best for last to win back Halfpipe gold

A day after Chloe Kim had won halfpipe gold for America in scintillating fashion, Shaun White did likewise to regain the Winter Olympic title he had previously claimed in 2006 and 2010.

The qualifying rounds on Tuesday had seen White lead the way ahead of the dynamic duo of Scotty James and Ayumu Hirano and it was those three riders who would battle it out for the medals.

White had made the early running, leading after the first of three runs with a score of 94.25, but that was bettered during Hirano's second run, with the American then failing to land his fourth trick which left him chasing the lead in the final round.

White (centre) was joined on the podium by Hirano and James (image source: Quinn Rooney via Getty Images)

The boarders who finished in places 4-7 all hit their best scores in the fourth run, but James and Hirano failed to do so meaning White needed 95.50 to take gold.

Heading down the pipe last thanks to his top spot in qualification, the 31-year-old from San Diego did what he had not previously achieved, chasing an opponents score in the final round to snatch gold. In winning his two previous Olympic gold's, White always had the luxury of a show run to end the competition, but with the pressure on in PyeongChang, he responded with a score of 97.75 out of 100 to top the leaderboard and regain the gold he had lost in Sochi four years ago.

Germans strike twice on day littered with postponements

Galeforce winds once again put paid to the Alpine Skiing schedule, with the women's Slalom postponed to a later date, while the women's Individual Biathlon race was also pushed back 24 hours.

There were still four gold medals up for grabs however, and Germany continued their terrific start to these Games by taking two of those to extend their lead atop the medal table.

In the first Nordic Combined event of the week, Eric Frenzel defended his Olympic title ahead of Japanese rival Akito Watabe. Placing fifth after the Normal Hill ski jump, Frenzel took control during the penultimate climb of the 10km cross-country race to claim gold.

Wendl & Arlt were fastest in the Luge Doubles event (image source: Adam Pretty via Getty Images)

Over at the sliding centre, Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt also defended their Olympic title in the Luge Doubles event. Chased hard by the sleds of fellow Germans Toni Eggert & Sascha Bencken and the Austrian pair of Peter Penz & Georg Fischer, who finished with bronze and silver respectively, the two Tobias' extended the lead they had earned after the first run to take gold by 0.088 seconds.

Meanwhile, in the speed skating, Jorien ter Mors became the latest Dutch athlete to bring home an Olympic title after edging out the Japanese duo of Nao Kodaira and Miho Takagi to win the women's 1000m race in a time of 1:13.56.