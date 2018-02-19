PyeongChang 2018 Day Ten round-up: Norway and Germany continue battle for medal table supremacy

After ten days of action in PyeongChang, a battle is ensuing at the top of the overall medal table.

Norway won two of the three gold's on offer on Monday to make it 11 gold's in total, while Germany claimed a thrilling gold - joint with Canada - in the 2-man bobsleigh to move to ten gold's.

The Norwegians have not finished top of the medal table since 2002 in Salt Lake City, but the team of 109 athletes lead the way with six days of Winter Olympic competition remaining in South Korea.

Norway win ski jumping team event for first time

Incredibly, the nation synonymous with ski jumping had never won team gold before today.

The event which sees 12 nations send forward their four best jumpers was hot from the off, but there was a clear supremacy atop the leaderboard, with Norway, Germany and Poland within five points of gold, more than 40 points clear of fourth-placed Austria.

With the medals divided ahead of the final round, it was Norway's lead-off Daniel Andre Tande who put them in control following a 140.5 metre jump.

The successful Norwegian ski jump team (image source: Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Tande's mammoth effort meant that the duo of Andreas Stjernen and Johann Andre Forfang just needed to produce leap's similar to those from their individual events to all but confirm gold ahead of Robert Johansson's final jump.

Having picked up bronze's in both the normal and large hill, Johansson was given such a huge lead, that he knew a clean jump was all that was needed. The man with the golden moustache lept 136 metres, and Norway finally had the team gold which had previously eluded them.

The battle for silver went down to the wire, with Germany's Olympic champion Andreas Wellinger helping his nation leapfrog Poland in the final round, finishing 3.3 points clear of their near neighbours.

The Norwegian fans had more reason to cheer to Monday, with Havard Lorentzen producing an olympic record time of 34.41 seconds to win 500m gold in the speed skating ahead of home favourite Min Kyu Cha by the finest of margins.

Two-man Bobsleigh gold shared after dramatic dead heat

After each flying down the track on four runs, incredibly just 0.04 seconds covered the top three sleds in the two-man bobsleigh event.

Germany had three of the top five pair's in contention going into the final round, but the sleds driven by Johannes Lochner and Nico Walther were a little bit off the pace during their fourth runs, meaning they missed out on the podium places.

Lochner and Walther both saw the Latvian sled piloted by Oskars Melbārdis jump into the medals at their expense as the race reached its denouement, but day two's quickest driver Francesco Friedrich had no such problems and put Germany into provisional gold ahead of the final sled.

The gold medal winning sled from Canada during their final run (image source: XIN LI/Getty Images)

That belonged to Justin Kripps and his pilot Alexander Kopacz, and despite starting slower than their German rivals at the start, the Canadian duo started to pick up pace during the dragon's tail section of the course.

Kripps' sled held an advantage of 0.03 seconds at the final checkpoint, but they couldn't quite maintain that lead over Friedrich and crossed the line with the exact same time of 3:16.86 at the end of more than 5,500 metres of racing.