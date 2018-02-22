PyeongChang day 13 recap: USA women win on penalties to end Canada's Ice Hockey dominance

These are the first Winter Olympics since 1998 in which Canada's women have not come home as Ice Hockey gold medalists.

With the NHL's stance on not releasing their players to compete in PyeongChang, the men's tournament has not been of the same high standard as normal, leaving the star-power for the women's event.

After Canada and the United States both scored huge 5-0 victories in their semi-finals, the nations set up a meeting for the fourth time in five Olympic finals.

The United States had forged ahead in the gold-medal match following a goal from Hillary Knight, before the four-time defending champions hit back thanks to strikes from Haley Irwin and Marie Philip-Poulin. Monique Lamoureux-Morando then managed to score an equaliser on the break during the third period, to send the game to overtime.

The US probably enjoyed the better of the play during the extra 20-minute period, but neither side could score the golden goal, meaning a shootout would decide the destination of the gold medal.

Lamoureux scores the winning penalty shot (image source: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

Following five penalty shots each, the game remained deadlocked at two-two, before Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson saw her goal followed up by a save from Maddie Rooney on Canada's Meghan Agosta, giving the US gold in sudden-death.

Favourites falter as Myhrer and Gisin grab alpine gold's

On the final day of individual competition in the alpine skiing programme, three of the sport's biggest names failed to finish their races, throwing the races wide open.

In the men's slalom, Marcel Hirscher straddled a gate early in his first run to hand hope to the remainder of the field who have seen him dominate the discipline for the last few seasons.

His main rival Henrik Kristoffersen took advantage, leading at the halfway stage of the event following an opening run of 47.72 seconds, with Sweden's Andre Myhrer sitting second 0.21 seconds further back.

The biggest mover over the second run was Ramon Zenhausern, with the giant Swiss moving up from ninth to eventually pick up the silver medal. He had afforded too much of a first run advantage to Myhrer, who crossed the finish line 0.34 seconds clear thanks the half-second lead he had earned after the first run, but the drama occurred after the Swede had finished.

Myhrer attacks the course on his way to gold (image source: Xin Li/Getty Images)

Kristoffersen, who was the last man down the mountain after setting the fastest time in the first run, was never settled at the top of his gold medal run, missing the 7th gate and ending his race for a first Olympic title.

Not soon after the men had finished, the women were completing their combined event, with the slalom coming on the back of a downhill run earlier in the day.

The American duo of Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin placed first and sixth respectively after their downhill runs, and following a precise ski in the slalom, the younger Shiffrin moved into the race lead.

Her golden hopes were ended three run's later when Switzerland's Michelle Gisin moved ahead by almost a second, but Ragnhild Mowinckel could not nail her slalom attempt, meaning Shiffrin was assured of a medal.

Despite holding a lead of 0.73 over Gisin at the start hut, Vonn was under pressure at the top of the mountain as she set eyes on the slalom course. Trying to push the button, Vonn straddled an early gate to bring her Olympic career to a send end, with Gisin taking gold ahead of Shiffrin and fellow Swiss athlete Wendy Holdener.

Korea's speed skaters miss gold on final night in Gangneung Ice Arena

With three opportunities to claim gold on the final night of speed skating competition, the home crowd were sent home with mixed emotions, after none of their athletes could finish top of the pile.

In the men's 500m race, Hwang Dae-Heon and Lim Hyo-Jun had to settle for silver and bronze behind China's Wu Dajing, who set a world record in the process of winning.

Sukhee and Min-Jeong following their collision in the women's 1000m final (image source: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

With two competitors also in the women's 1000m final, hopes were high, but the race ended in tragedy, with local favourite Shim Sukhee penalised after taking out 1500m gold medalist Choi Min-Jeong, who had to settle for fourth, with Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands grabbing a shock gold.

Drama also hit the home nation in the men's 5000m relay, and after positioning themselves well for a late attack, one of their team crashed at the worst possible moment. The three other teams never let up the pace after the Korean skaters fall, with Hungary setting an olympic record of 6:31.971 to finish top of the podium.

Gasser and Wise save best for last in gold medal tilt's

World champion and X-Games winner, Anna Gasser, became the first ever Olympian to win gold in the Big Air.

The newest Olympic event came down to the last jump of the competition, and with their best two scores taken into account to make a total, Gasser produced an effort of 96.00 out of 100 to leapfrog slopestyle champ Jamie Anderson into gold.

Anna Gasser flies to Big Air gold (image source: Al Bello/Getty Images)

In the men's ski halfpipe, David Wise also waited until the third and final round to win his gold, with a score of 97.20 seeing him defend his title. Having failed to finish his first two run's Wise had seen three skiers score upward of 90 points, but he nailed his final run to bump Alex Ferreira and Nico Porteous into silver and bronze.

Wicked weather caused a dramatic women's relay in the biathlon, with heavy favourites Germany finishing down in eighth. That left some of the unfancied nations battling for the medals, and a sterling anchor leg from Darya Domracheva, it was Belarus who finished top of the pile ahead of Sweden and France.

The Germans completed their Nordic Combined perfection, taking gold in the men's team event to move level atop the overall medal table with Norway on 13 gold's heading into the final three days of competition.