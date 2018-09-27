Ryder Cup: Rose & Rahm selected to lead off for Europe in Paris

Following the Ryder Cup opening ceremony, captain's Thomas Bjorn and Jim Furyk have announced their first four pairings who will kickstart competition on Friday morning.

Bjorn will utilise two of his highest ranked players in the opening foursome, with big-hitting Spanish rookie Jon Rahm and England's Justin Rose selected to lead off.

Rahm's first taste of Ryder Cup action will come against another first timer, with Tony Finau selected in America's opening pair alongside three-time major winner Brooks Koepka.

Woods and Reed paired together in fourth rubber

With star players to choose from up and down the board, both captain's will have plenty of tough decisions over the opening two days of competition.

European skipper Bjorn has left three of his wildcard's on the sideline for the opening fourballs, while the experienced Phil Mickelson is among America's unused quartet.

Rory McIlroy and rookie Thorbjorn Olesen will go up against Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler in the second match, with the English duo of Paul Casey and Tyrell Hatton handed the unenviable task of battling with recent major winners Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

The fourth and final group of pairings will garner most of the headlines on the opening morning, with the in-form Tiger Woods teaming up with 2016 Ryder Cup star Patrick Reed.

Currently ranked 13th in the world following a terrific turnaround in form, Woods' return to the top table of world golf has been a big story for the sport.

His first tussle in Paris this week will get underway just before 8am British time, where he will partner Reed in a contest with Tommy Fleetwood and the worlds fifth ranked player Francesco Molinari.

Fleetwood and Open Champion Molinari are said to be two of the straighter players on the tour, with that factor set to play a big part around Le Golf National's beautiful course.

Friday afternoon will see the opening set of foursome matches, with that schedule then repeated on Saturday before Sunday's 12 singles matches which will decide the outcome of the 2018 Ryder Cup.