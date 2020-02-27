Premier League Darts Night Four: Michael Smith hits nine-darter in Dublin

Michael Smith hit the first nine-darter in the Premier League since Adrian Lewis in 2017 as he secured a 7-5 win over Daryl Gurney in Dublin.

Smith climbed up into the top four in the table as he managed to secure back-to-back victories in the competition after the victory over Gurney.

Gerwyn Price thrashed current world champion Peter Wright 7-1 to remain unbeaten, while Nathan Aspinall beat Glen Durrant to go second in the table.

Michael van Gerwen was made to work for his win against ‘challenger’ William O’Connor and Gary Anderson was also victorious on the night as he beat Rob Cross.

Smith hits nine-darter against Gurney in Dublin

Smith wrote himself into the history books after throwing his first televised nine-dart leg against Gurney.

‘Bully Boy’, who thrashed contender Jonny Clayton in week three, threw a perfect leg of darts in the fourth leg, hitting double 12 to raise the roof at the 3Arena.

It wasn’t until the 11th leg when either player managed a break of throw and Smith secured a 7-5 victory with an average of just over 88 in the game.

Aspinall claimed his third win of the competition after coming from behind to beat Durrant.

‘Duzza’ hit a 144 checkout before breaking throw for the first time, but squandered darts at the double to take a 4-1 lead in the game.

Aspinall went on to take a 5-4 lead in the game, hitting a 129 to break throw, and done so once again in the 11th leg before securing a 7-5 victory.

Van Gerwen remains top of Premier League table

Current Premier League champion van Gerwen recorded his third win in the first four weeks of the competition after beating ‘challenger’ O’Connor.

MVG broke throw in the first leg and went 2-0 up, but hometown hero O’Connor got a leg under his belt and went on to level the game at 3-3.

Van Gerwen broke throw three more times in the following five legs, including a ton-plus checkout, to earn a 7-4 victory.

Price took full advantage of a below-par display from Wright to record an emphatic victory on the final match of the night.

Both players held their throw to start, but Price rattled off six-straight legs to cruise to a 7-1 victory and remain the only unbeaten player in the competition.

In the battle of the world champions, Anderson picked up his second victory of the 2020 Premier League, but made hard work of it against Cross.

Two breaks of throw straight away was followed by both players holding their throw in the next six legs. Anderson broke in the ninth leg in 24 darts and went on to record a 7-5 win, despite missing 12 darts at the double in the contest.