The White Rhino’s top 5 victories

The decision was made based on the fact that he simply does not have the hunger to fight and take damage anymore.

In a video with iFL TV, Allen stated, "The reason for me calling it a day is simple. I do not want to get punched anymore. Long gone are the days of the kid from Donny who wants to fight. All I want now is a nice quiet life with a wife and some kids. Healthy and happy getting nice and fat."

Allen has always entertained fans with his all or nothing approach to his fights and there is no doubt that he will be missed inside the ring. As a tribute to the White Rhino let’s look back on his top 5 victories as a professional.

5 – Allen vs Lukasz Rusiewicz (Ice Arena, 25th February 2017

At number 5 is Allen’s TKO victory over Lukasz Rusiewicz, the fight seemed to be a confidence builder for Allen after taking losses in fights against Dillian Whyte and Luis Ortiz in his two previous fights.

(Photo by Mark Robinson/Getty Images)

Allen blasted the Polish fighter out of the ring in under thirty seconds to make it clear that he was ready to start to rebuild his career after some questionable matchmaking.

Allen stunned his opponent with a short right hand after coming out of a clinch, he followed up with some big punches which eventually nearly knocked Rusiewicz out of the ring before the referee stopped the bout.

4 – Allen vs Samir Nebo (Metro Radio Arena, 13th October 2018)

Next on the list is Allen’s victory over Samir Nebo, the victory was again a blowout for the man from Doncaster.

(Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The fight took place on the Lewis Ritson versus Francesco Patera card and it was Allen’s 5th fight of 2018.

Nebo had only lost twice in thirteen fights, with all his previous wins coming by knockout. However, Allen promised to beat Nebo in devastating fashion and that is exactly what he did.

It took Allen sixty-five seconds to get Nebo out of the ring as he smashed away at the Germans body from the first bell. A final left hand to the body saw Nebo fall to his knees and fail to beat the ten count.

3 – Allen vs Ariel Esteban Bracamonte (Manchester Arena, 10th November 2018)

At number 3 is Allen’s memorable slugfest against tough Argentinian, Ariel Esteban Bracamonte. This fight was a very entertaining one as Allen and Bracamonte traded heavily throughout the fight.

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Both men landed their best shots and showed that they can take big punches on the night, in a fight that unexpectedly turned out to be a great watch for the fans.

Allen took punishment to get to Bracamonte, showed his toughness and eventually forced his opponent to retire in his corner with his face bloodied and bruised.

Allen explained on the night that he was poor and Bracamonte was a handful and this made for a good watch. This fight also set up possibly the biggest fight of Allen’s career.

2 – Allen vs Nick Webb (O2 Arena, 28th July 2018)

Taking second place is Dave Allen’s win over domestic rival Nick Webb. Allen came into the fight after some patchy form and the fight was a real chance to show his skills against the then undefeated Webb.

The fight at the O2 came just four weeks after Allen was stopped by Olympic gold medallist Tony Yoka.

(Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images)

After a slow start by the unfit Allen he eventually got the breakthrough. The knockout in round 4 was a showcase of Allen’s devastating overhand right, to this day the punch is shown on highlights virally.

This win put Allen’s career back on track and started the run of wins that eventually lead to his best win in the ring.

1 – Allen vs Lucas Browne (O2 Arena, 20th April 2019)

Top spot on this list belongs to Allen’s main event win against former world champion, Lucas Browne. Browne came into the fight having only one loss on his record after he was knocked out by Dillian Whyte.

Allen had tested himself against the best while not fit in the past and had fell short, fights against Ortiz, Yoka and Whyte were taken at the wrong time. However, for this clash Allen had prepared in the best way possible with Darren Barker at his side and he showed the potential he had to be a dangerous heavyweight.

(Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Browne dominated the first two rounds and looked sharp as he fired away combinations on Allen. Early in the 3rd is where Allen landed possibly the best punch of his career, after looking like he had busted the Australians nose he threw a beautiful left hook to the body which saw his opponent crumble to the ground.

A special night for the ‘Doncaster Del A Hoya’ and one he will be able to tell his grandkids about. Wishing all the best for Dave Allen in his future endeavours and thanking him for his brave displays in the ring.

Thank you, the White Rhino.