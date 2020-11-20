Fabio Wardley Takes Another Step in the Heavyweight Division Against Richard Lartey

Saturday night will see unbeaten heavyweight Fabio Wardley face his toughest test yet as he faces Ghanaian Richard Lartey.

The 25-year-old Brit fights for the second time behind closed doors after previously featuring on the undercard of Ted Cheeseman vs Sam Eggington on August 1st.

He came away with a career best win against the experienced Simon Vallily, with a TKO stoppage win to the vacant BBBofC English heavyweight title.

With his record standing at 9-0 with eight knockouts, he has been eased into life as a pro after having virtually no amateur career in boxing. Managed by British heavyweight Dillian Whyte, he has slowly progressed and Saturday is his biggest test so far.

His opponent is Lartey, who's record is a modest 14-3 with 11 wins coming by way of knockout. Boxing fans will recognise the name Lartey as he has been part of two BT Sport events facing British fighters Daniel Dubois and Nathan Gorman.

In the fight vs Dubois, he was a massive underdog but he hurt the young heavyweight sensation and was not afraid to trade in the centre of the ring. He put up a good fight before succumbing to the power of Dubois as he was knockout out in the fourth round.

Against Gorman, he lost on points by unanimous decision which exposed his boxing ability over 10 rounds. However, standing at 6 foot 5 and 18 stone, he is an imposing figure for Wardley and is a true heavyweight unlike his last opponent Vallily who is more suited to the cruiserweight division.

At 25, and without major boxing experience, Wardley is taking a step up in class against his opponent this weekend. A win here in spectacular fashion would turn heads and give Wardley momentum going into 2021.

Who knows how good he can be, he needs a big win here to show the boxing world that he can box and that he can hurt big heavyweights. If he can do that, 2021 could see him in some interesting matchups as he slowly moves up the levels.

But first, don't miss this 10 round bust up live on Sky Sports and DAZN in what promises to be an all action affair.