UFC Fight Night Singapore: Max Holloway Secures KO Victory Against The Korean Zombie

The Singapore Indoor Stadium was alive with the energy of fight enthusiasts on August 26, 2023, as UFC Fight Night brought an intense evening of MMA action. The event drew a crowd of 10,263, generating a record-breaking gate revenue of $1,288,777 for all UFC Singapore events.

Co-Main Event: Anthony Smith vs Ryan Spann

The co-main event witnessed the rematch between light heavyweight powerhouses Anthony Smith and Ryan Spann. In contrast to their previous encounter, this bout showcased a different dynamic. Both fighters unleashed powerful shots in the first round, with Spann gaining momentum in the second.

The contest stretched the limits of endurance for both Smith and Spann, ultimately reaching a decision. The judges awarded the win to Smith via split decision. Acknowledging his adversary, Smith humbly admitted, "I’m a 35-year-old man, I’m a dad, I’ve got fifty fights, what are you booing for? I said it before: Ryan Spann is physically better than me. After he damaged me in the second round, I had to regroup and make the decision to get through it. Give it up to Ryan Spann."

Main Event: Holloway vs The Korean Zombie

The night's main event showcased a captivating clash between two top-tier featherweights. Max Holloway, the former UFC interim featherweight champion and the division's #1 ranked fighter, squared off against Chan Sung Jung, commonly known as The Korean Zombie, who held the #8 rank. The anticipation was palpable as both fighters entered the arena with fierce determination.

The fight delivered on its promise of excitement, featuring spirited exchanges and calculated maneuvers in the first two rounds. Despite Holloway's attempts to secure victory with a knockdown and a chokehold, The Korean Zombie displayed remarkable resilience, living up to his moniker.

As the third round commenced, the intensity escalated. Both fighters unleashed a flurry of strikes, each seeking to claim the victory. In a moment that sent shockwaves through the arena, Holloway's well-aimed right hand connected with precision, sending The Korean Zombie crashing to the canvas. The referee swiftly intervened, declaring Holloway the winner by knockout a mere 23 seconds into the third round.

Post-fight, Holloway expressed his jubilation, dedicating his victory to his hometown, "Lahaina, Maui, this one’s for you! I used the red shorts, please share it with the world and help my fellow Hawaiians. The last two weeks, I had a lot of emotion. The spirit of it was with me here tonight. He’s a crazy Zombie for a reason. The man’s a myth, the man’s a legend. I’m just glad my right hand landed before his did."

For The Korean Zombie, however, this marked the conclusion of his fighting journey. In a poignant moment, he retired from the sport, stating, "I am going to stop fighting. I’ve always wanted to become champion when I first started the sport. I’m not here to be ranked third, fourth, or fifth. I tried my absolute best to prepare for Max Holloway. I really, really believed I could beat him, but I ended up failing. I don’t think I have the opportunity anymore, so I think I’m going to stop right now."

UFC Fight Night results

Main Event: Max Holloway defeats Chan Sung Jung by KO (right hand) at 0:23 of Round 3

Co-Main Event: Anthony Smith defeats Ryan Spann by split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

Main Card:

Giga Chikadze defeats Alex Caceres by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Rinya Nakamura defeats Fernie Garcia by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

Erin Blanchfield defeats Taila Santos by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) Junior Tafa defeats Parker Porter by KO (strikes) at 1:24 of Round 1

Prelim:

Waldo Cortes-Acosta defeats Lukasz Brzeski by KO (right hand) at 3:01 of Round 1

Garrett Armfield defeats Toshiomi Kazama by TKO (right hand) at 4:16 of Round 1

Michal Oleksiejczuk defeats Chidi Njokuani by TKO (strikes) at 4:16 of Round 1

Song Kenan defeats Rolando Bedoya by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Billy Goff defeats Yusaku Kinoshita by TKO (body shot) at 3:49 of Round 1

JJ Aldrich defeats Liang Na by TKO (strikes) at 4:49 of Round 2

SeungWoo Choi defeats Jarno Errens by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

The event celebrated remarkable achievements with well-deserved awards. Max Holloway and The Korean Zombie earned the "Fight of the Night" distinction for their electrifying encounter. Justin Tafa and Michal Oleksiejczuk were recognized with "Performance of the Night" honours for their impressive victories.

UFC Fight Night in Singapore painted an unforgettable picture of MMA action, setting the stage for future thrilling matchups.