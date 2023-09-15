The Box Off: A look at the new initiative taking the boxing world by storm

Three years ago, co-founder Razi Hassan came up with the idea of an original boxing tournament that could tackle the widespread problem throughout the sport.

Too many professional boxers were slipping through the cracks and never reaching their true potential, with mouth-watering contracts, sponsorship deals, and TV coverage shifting towards YouTube boxing and those already in the public eye.

This meant only a select few would really make it in the industry, with others who are equally as good, or who provide as much entertainment value never being enabled to make a name for themselves.

Hassan founded The Box Off alongside promoter, Paul Webb, and Xavier Miller. The city-based tournament aspires to revolutionise the sport of boxing, and has gained backing from the British Boxing Board of Control.

Four major cities will fight for glory as teams from London, Birmingham, Leeds, and Manchester make up the quartet of talent on show.

The semi-finals of the competition will take place at Telford International Centre on Saturday 16th September 2023, as the star-studded list of captains will watch their homegrown fighters go head-to-head.

A victory in the semi-final not only progresses the individual fighter to the final of their weight class; but earns their regional team four points.

Another win, this being in the final, adds an extra six points to their team's tally, with the team who accumulates the most points between them being crowned Box Off Team Champions.

Weigh-ins done, it is time for action! (Photo courtesy of BoxPressPR)

The Teams

Boxing legend and former unified light-welterweight world champion, Ricky Hatton is at the helm of the Manchester team, who will compete under the name of 'The Revolution'.

His beloved Mancunians will be coming up against a team led by another legend within the ring: Johnny Nelson. The 56-year-old still remains the longest reigning cruiserweight world champion ever, and agreed to captain team Leeds, called 'The Armoury'.

The other semi-finalists are London and Birmingham, as the capital takes on the second city in what is set to be an epic battle.

The Londoners are captained by TV personality, Tom Skinner, who developed a passion for boxing from a young age and owns his own 'Bosh' gym in Essex.

His 'guv'nors' will be competing against a Birmingham outfit skippered by grime artist and personality, Jaykae. The rapper's fame has grown exponentially throughout the years, with him boasting 1.2million monthly listeners on Spotify, and having toured with high-profile artists such as Drake and Skepta.

His new venture is with The Box Off though, where he desires to put the spotlight on Birmingham and make the city he holds so close to his heart proud.

The Press Conference

Leeds captain, Nelson, commenced his professional career with three straight losses, but bounced back incredibly to go on to have a career littered with titles that he did.

Looking forward to the event, he said: "It was a long time ago when I was in the exact same situation as these boxers in my team. The Box Off are doing an amazing job, they’re taking this risk in boxing. The fighters have to start somewhere, so unless you’re an A-grade fighter or an Olympic athlete, you’re not going to get this sort of coverage. These guys have been given the opportunity, I’m proud to be involved."

The former-boxer recognised the achievements of his fellow captains, but could not resist a cheeky dig at them. He added: "To see Ricky [Hatton] involved is brilliant, but I have to represent Leeds and it would kill me to lose to him and Manchester.”

His comments were received well by Hatton, who responded with: "as a Mancunian, I can’t be losing to any Yorkshireman, Johnny’s [Nelson] team should be worried of the Revolution.”

The Stockport-born captain stated: "The Box Off is a brilliant opportunity for these boxers to come through and make a name for themselves. I said yes to be a part of this event when I heard I get to represent Manchester on the boxing scene. It’s the sport I love and it’s helped me throughout my life, I want to give back by helping my team win the competition."

The pair are not the only ones wanting to be crowned champions though, as Jaykae reminded them: "I fully believe my team can win it all, anyone can get it, even Ricky [Hatton] and Johnny’s [Nelson] fighters."

The rapper who also owns his own gym added: "Captaining a boxing team to represent my home City is a dream come true. Our fans may not be the biggest boxing fans, but it brings attention to the event which then brings attention to the fighters who are trying to make a name for themselves."

London captain, Tom Skinner stated his views on the revolutionary event and said: “I was very happy to be given the opportunity to represent London in The Box Off. To be in the presence of absolute legends in the sport, such as Johnny [Nelson] and Ricky [Hatton] is a dream and I’m very proud."

In the weekend's semi-finals, Skinner will watch his team face the Brummies. Ahead of the clashes, he proclaimed: "We’re going to show Jaykae and ‘The Tribe’ that we’re the Guv’nors and that we’ll win this competition, even with greats coaching the opposing teams.”

The Man Behind The Scenes

Hassan revealed how delighted he is to be less than a day away from the opening fights, and how his vision has come to life.

Understandably it has been a lengthy process gaining approval, backing, and getting names to represent the event; but it is certainly shaping up to be an exciting prospect.

He said: "It is a new breed of boxing, the idea behind it is that fighters have such close connections with their home cities and towns, and the idea behind it was to galvanise those communities and fanbases to get behind those individual fighters; but also for the casual fan to get behind their hometown and cities.

"We have created identities and all these various things to bring some colour and some life into what we are trying to do."

The Box Off semi-finals begin at 18:00 GMT at Telford International Centre on Saturday, with it being livestreamed on https://www.youtube.com/c/BoxingSocial.

Tickets are available via the highlighted link https://theboxoff.ticketco.events/uk/en/m/e/the_box_off_semifinals/press.