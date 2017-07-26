Budapest 2017: Peaty secures Golden double in 50m breaststroke

Photo: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Britain's Adam Peaty recorded an historic breaststroke double, winning Gold in the men's 50m breaststroke final, at the FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest.

The 22-year-old from Uttoxeter once again destroyed his competition finishing almost half a second ahead in a time of 25.99 - just four one hundredths outside his own world record - as Peaty defends his double World title from two years ago in Kazan - the first man to do so in the event.

Brazilian Joao Gomes Junior finished second, with Cameron van der Burgh taking away the bronze.

Peaty lines up in Four

With the multiple record-breaking Briton lining up in Lane Four, his great friend and rival van der Burgh next to him in Three.

The nearest man in terms of time to the Briton from his world-record breaking semi-final, Gomes Junior of Brazil, was on Peaty's opposite side, with silver medalist in the 100m breaststroke American Kevin Cordes in Lane Two.

Briton surges past competition

With Peaty hot favourite to add a second Gold to his 100m breaststroke title from Monday, the Brit once again started slowest off the blocks, remarkably last after 15 metres.

As was the norm, however, that was the closest his opponents got. At the 50m mark, the signature move through the field came and with van der Burgh and Lima attempting to go with the Briton, Peaty coasted to the wall to win Gold in a sub 26-second time.

Elsewhere on the fourth evening of finals in Hungary, World record holder Federica Pellegrini produced a stunning swim to beat American golden girl Katie Ledecky in the women's 200m freestyle final.

The Italian surged through the pack over the final 50 metres, to overtake both Ledecky and Australian Emma McKeon, who led for most of the race.

In the semi-finals of the men's 100 free, Britain's Duncan Scott finished third in his heat, with the Glasgow swimmer qualifying sixth fastest for Thursday's final looking to bounce back, having finished narrowly outside the medals in the 200m freestyle.