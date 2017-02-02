Toyota to run three cars at 2017 Le Mans 24 Hours

For the first time since 1999, Toyota are to run three cars for the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the perennial warm-up event, the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps.

Having opted against running a trio of entries for the past five editions of the round the clock race, unlike fellow competitors Porsche and formerly Audi, the Japanese marque have announced the decision after much anticipation.

So close, yet so far

The choice comes after Toyota painfully had victory snatched from their grasp at last year's race, with the #5 car of Kazuki Nakajima, Anthony Davidson and Sebastien Buemi losing power with just five minutes of the race left to run. The failure gifted victory to Porsche and saw the aforementioned trio register an unclassified finish. It means that Toyota are still without an overall victory at Le Mans, after seven attempts.

Toyota suffered heartbreak last year. | Photo: Getty Images/ Gerlach Delissen - Corbis

With the latest challenger, an improved version of 2016's TS050 Hybrid due to be unveiled before the WEC's official two day test at Monza at the end of March, hopes are high for a better year. With Audi out of the picture due to their withdrawal at the end of last year, the constructor will look to build on their one win in 2016, with an eye for regaining the title they won in 2014.

The update is to include an even more advanced hybrid system, developed at Toyota's research and development facility, the Higashi-Fuji Technical Centre.

Lopez in full-time, Sarrazin moves part-time

With Toyota set to announced their driver line-up for the 2017 FIA World Endurance Championship, speculation is rife as to who will occupy the third entrant for Le Mans, taking place the week commencing 12 June. Former F1 driver Stephane Sarrazin - who has moved away from the full-time Toyota lineup after four seasons is the only confirmed driver at the moment.

In terms of the more permanent seats, reigning World Touring Car champion Jose Maria Lopez has earned himself a top drive at the age of 33, and is thought to be partnered with Brit Mike Conway and Kamui Kobayashi. However, Toyota released a statement announcing that the team are "still assessing its options."

Lopez is excited for his new challenge. | Photo: Getty Images/Handout

Argentine Lopez had several successful tests in the LMP1 car at the back end of last year and described the opportunity to drive in sportscar racing's premier series as a "dream come true."

"Driving an LMP1 car is very different compared to WTCC cars," Lopez told Autosport. "But I'm enjoying the challenge."

"The power and grip is incredible."

In addition to his involvement in the WEC, Lopez will also continue to participate in Formula E, with DS Virgin Racing.

In the main car, the trio of Nakajima, Buemi and Davidson is set to stay for another year, at least.

Toshio Sato, president of Toyota Gazoo Racing, admitted that running three cars was "a new challenge."