1964 Formula One World Champion John Surtees dies aged 83

The 1964 Formula One World Champion John Surtees has passed away at the age of 83.

Not only successful on four wheels, Surtees was also a four-time world champion in motorcycle racing, before entering Formula 1; the only man to be champion in both disciplines. It is unlikely to be beaten or equalled in the future, a true testament to his undoubted skill and commitment.

Away from the track, Surtees played a huge role in increasing safety in junior formulae, after his son, Henry died at the age of 18 due to head injuries sustained in having been struck by a stray wheel at a Formula 2 meeting at Brands Hatch in 2009.

His family released a statement this afternoon confirming that he had passed away surrounded by his family at St. George's Hospital, London. The news comes after it was announced that he'd been struggling with and treated for respiratory problems.

Surtees converses with Fernando Alonso at the 2010 Belgian Grand Prix. | Photo: Getty Images/Vladimir Rys

"We deeply mourn the loss of such an incredible, kind and loving man," the statement said, before adding: "John was a loving husband, father, brother and friend. He was also one of the true greats of motorsport."

The son of a motorcycle dealer, Surtees first entered the 500cc motorbike championship in 1952, scoring points on his first start in the Ulster Grand Prix at Clady Circuit. Competing in the 500cc, 350cc, 250cc and 125cc classes, it wasn't until 1956 that he won his first title in the most powerful category, claiming three wins at the fearsome Isle of Man TT, the Dutch TT and the Belgian race meeting.

Surtees enjoyed an incredible career in motorsport

After a 1957 that only yielded one win, Surtees' dominance was unparalleled in the three years that followed, taking 32 victories in 37 races in both the 500 and 350cc classes. It came as no surprise to see him walk away with three successive titles in both championships.

In 1960 - still competing on two wheels - he turned his attentions to Formula One, making his debut at Monaco for the legendary Colin Chapman's Team Lotus outfit. Taking part in four weekends, a sole podium at the British Grand Prix was enough to see the then 26-year-old finish 14th in the World Championship.

His first win in the series came in the 1963 German Grand Prix at the 'Green Hell', the Nordschleife, in his first year with Ferrari.

Surtees on his way to the 1964 title. | Photo: Getty Images/Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

The following year saw Surtees assert his dominance, notching up two wins and a further four podiums on his way to the 1964 title, beating fellow Brit Graham Hill by a solitary point. Furthermore, he earned a podium at 24 Hours of Le Mans earlier in the year driving a Ferrari 330P alongside Lorenzo Bandini.

The years that followed garnered little success - 2nd place in 1966 was the high point - before a move to Honda in 1967. The Italian Grand Prix of that year was to be his last victory, fitting for a Ferrari legend.

For 1970, Surtees expanded his eponymous team into F1, but failed to take a win or earn a podium in 119 races over the course of nine seasons. It saw him bow out of the sport on a relative low.

But he couldn't detach himself from the roadshow. Seen around the paddock often, Surtees was inducted into the International Motorsport Hall of Fame in 1996, and awarded a CBE in 2016 to top his MBE and OBE, for services to motor racing.

Surprisingly, Surtees never received a knighthood. | Photo: Getty Images/WPA Pool

His passing means that Sir Jackie Stewart is the oldest living Formula 1 World Champion.