Grosjean to partner Magnussen at Haas for 2020 season

After much speculation, Haas have opted for continuity in next seasons driver line-up.

Romain Grosjean had looked almost certain to lose his seat after recent comments made by team principal Gunther Steiner, with the boss admitting Esteban Ocon and Nico Hulkenberg were appealing candidates to replace the Frenchman.

Kevin Magnussen had yet to be officially announced for a 2020 seat despite his contract continuing beyond this season, but it was announced he will partner Grosjean at Haas next term.

Experience key for Grosjean

Since being retained for a further year, Grosjean said, "I've always stated that it was my desire to remain with Haas and keep building on the team's accomplishments.

"Having been here since the very beginning and seen the work both Gene Haas and Gunther Steiner put into the team to make it competitive, I'm naturally very happy to continue to be a part of that.

"To finish fifth in the constructors' championship last season in only the team's third year of competing was something very special."

Having struggled throughout this season he said, "We've had our challenges this season, but we'll use both the experience of last year and this year to move forward into 2020. I'm looking forward to working with Kevin and the whole team and continuing our journey together."

Grosjean is currently 17th in the drivers' standings, one place behind teammate Magnussen, who was already contracted until 2020 but was yet to be officially confirmed as a 2020 driver for Haas.

Where next for Hulkenberg?

Haas' decision to retain Grosjean will no doubt come as a huge blow to Hulkenberg, whose chances of maintaining a position on the Formula One grid for 2020 have been narrowed once again.

The German has been a mainstay in the sport having spent a full nine seasons in Formula One, but after recently being dropped by Renault for next term after they acquired the services of Ocon, his tenure seems unlikely to continue.

Should Alfa Romeo opt to consider Antonio Giovinazzi's position, this would seem Hulkenberg's best chance of a seat, with Alexander Albon likely to remain a Red Bull driver for 2020 after promising early signs in recent races.