F1 announces plan to become carbon neutral by 2030

The plan is to remove the carbon footprint that the current Formula 1 model does not do. This includes road and air transport of staff and transporting equipment to events.

F1's pledge involves initiatives such as using sustainable materials at all events and all waste to be reused or recycled, as they confirm carbon reduction projects are to start immediately.

Chase Carey, chairman and CEO of Formula 1, said, “In launching F1’s first-ever sustainability strategy we recognise the critical role that all organisations must play in tackling this global issue.

“By leveraging the immense talent, passion and drive for innovation held by all members of the F1 community, we hope to make a significant positive impact on the environment and the communities in which we operate. The actions we are putting in place from today will reduce our carbon footprint and ensure we are net zero carbon in 2030.”

Whilst Carey said that the current V6 turbo hybrid power engines are the most efficient power units in the world, the chairman added F1’s eagerness to ‘deliver the world’s first net zero-carbon hybrid internal combustion engine’.

F1 will also offer tools for every fan a greener way to reach the circuits and also offer local people and businesses to be more involved during an F1 race weekend.

Hamilton and Vettel lead charge for change

Formula 1’s newly crowned six-time world champion, Lewis Hamilton, has been vocal on environmental issues but in turn has faced criticism of hypocrisy due to his position as an F1 driver and the transport that is required from race-to-race.

Whilst his position as an F1 driver makes the topic a difficult one, the Brit said, “That doesn’t mean you should be afraid to speak out for positive change.”

Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel backed Hamilton’s stance and said, “It is very difficult for us to have an acceptance from the outside because we don’t have the smallest footprint. The races are around the world and we do have to travel.

“But I feel F1 should do more. It is a worldwide operating platform and we should send a more positive message.”