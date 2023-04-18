Singapore Grand Prix 2023: New Grandstands, Tickets, and Entertainment Line-Up Announced

Newly added grandstands & tickets

The 2023 Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix is gearing up to be an unmissable event, with the rivalry between Red Bull Racing, Aston Martin, and Mercedes intensifying. Due to high demand, Singapore GP has added two extra grandstands to the Marina Bay Street Circuit, making the event accessible to even more fans.

Given the sport's increasing popularity, it's unsurprising that the event will draw another sell-out crowd, as 12 ticket categories have either sold out or are selling quickly. To make up for the closure of the Bay Grandstand (due to the construction of The Float at Marina Bay), Singapore GP has collaborated with local authorities to find new locations for additional grandstands and viewing bleachers.

The Sheares (Turn 1), Promenade (between Turns 17 and 18), and Pit Entry Grandstand (Turn 19) are three of the new grandstands that will assist in offsetting the overall decrease in capacity.

Tickets for the new grandstands start at S$1,188 and will give patrons access to all zones in the Circuit Park. Limited single-day Zone 4 and Premier Walkabout tickets are available, starting at S$128. The entertainment in Zone 4 and the viewing bleachers strategically placed throughout the Marina Bay Street Circuit are accessible to Walkabout ticket holders.

Photo credit: Singapore GP

Entertainment line-up

With the upcoming race, attendees can look forward to an exciting array of activities, both on and off the track. Singapore GP Pte Ltd has announced the first wave of entertainment acts for the 2023 Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, from 15-17 September.

The upcoming musical performances in Singapore will feature some of the biggest names in the industry, including Post Malone and Robbie Williams, as well as the Asian-American record label 88rising, showcasing their talented roster consisting of Jackson Wang, Rich Brian, NIKI, and Warren Hue. On September 15th, 88rising will take the stage at the Zone 4 Padang Stage and perform throughout the day, while Post Malone is scheduled to perform after Qualifying on September 16th. On September 17th, the legendary Robbie Williams, who has sold 80 million albums worldwide, will captivate the Zone 4 Padang Stage audience. More acts will be announced in due course.

Tickets for the 2023 Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix include admission to concerts at the Padang Stage in Zone 4, and attendees must have a valid ticket on the day of the performance. Tickets can be purchased from authorised ticketing partners or the official website, www.singaporegp.sg, with prices starting at S$128 for single-day tickets and S$398 for three-day passes.