Singaporean Driver Christian Ho Secures First F4 Win in 2023 Spanish Championship

Singaporean driver Christian Ho celebrated a significant milestone in his racing career, securing his first victory in the 2023 F4 Spanish Championship held at Spain's MotorLand Aragon circuit on May 28th.

The 16-year-old, who began racing at 7, demonstrated his unwavering passion for the sport. Transitioning to Formula 4 (F4) just a year ago, Christian showcased his skills by capturing the pole position at Aragon and defending his lead throughout the race against teammate Enzo Deligny from Campos Racing.

Clocking in at 28 minutes and 13.728 seconds, Christian crossed the finish line with a lead of 2.757 seconds over Deligny, with Theophile Nael from Sainteloc Racing securing third place on the podium.

Reflecting on his impressive triumph, Christian expressed his excitement: "Getting my first win in single-seaters (F4) was quite thrilling. As I crossed the finish line, an overwhelming feeling of happiness consumed me. It's rewarding to see my hard work paying off, and it has ignited even more motivation in me to continue striving for success and winning more races."

During an exclusive interview with VAVEL.com, Christian expressed deep gratitude for his family's unwavering support and acknowledged their pivotal role in his racing journey. He emphasised, "My parents have been my biggest support system throughout my racing journey. Despite not being physically together, we stay connected every day through FaceTime. They have been incredibly supportive of my schooling and racing endeavours, although my mom has some reservations due to the inherent risks involved in racing."

Christian's mother made a significant sacrifice by relocating with him to Italy at the age of 12, enabling him to pursue karting in Europe. Reflecting on the experience, he shared, "Moving to Italy was a significant challenge for my mother and me. We faced language barriers that made communication and understanding difficult. However, my biggest challenge was leaving behind my family and friends in Singapore."

Regarding balancing his studies and racing career challenges, Christian candidly admitted, "Balancing my studies and racing has been quite tough. It has somewhat hindered my preparations for the first few races this season. However, I can overcome these obstacles with my family, team (Campos), and manager's support."

The recent victory at Aragon has further invigorated his determination to achieve his primary goal of winning the Spanish F4 championship this year. Christian expressed his renewed motivation, stating, "That's why winning the last race in Aragon meant so much to me! It has motivated me to strive for that winning feeling again."

The 2023 F4 Spanish Championship comprises seven rounds, each featuring three races. Kicking off at Belgium's prestigious Spa-Francorchamps circuit on May 5th, the championship moved to Aragon, where Christian secured pole position for the first two races.

Although he faced a setback on May 27th due to a penalty for exceeding track limits, resulting in an inability to convert his pole position into a win, he bounced back the following day, clinching a podium finish.

Unfortunately, the weekend concluded on a disappointing note for Christian when he was forced to retire from the final race due to a broken left-rear suspension.

Christian highlights the significance of setting sports goals, particularly his aspirations in F4 and beyond. He explains, "F4 is part of the ladder leading to Formula 1 (F1), so drivers progress by excelling in each championship they participate in. My short-term goal is to win the Spanish F4 championship I am currently competing in, while my long-term goal is to make it to F1."

F4 is a vital stepping stone toward the prestigious world of F1, where drivers advance by consistently performing well in successive championships. Christian's immediate focus lies in securing victories and ultimately aiming for the Spanish F4 championship, while his ambition remains to secure a coveted position in F1.

Christian finds inspiration in F1 driver Charles Leclerc, considering him a role model. Leclerc's journey has ignited a desire in Christian to emulate his path and pursue a racing career with Ferrari.

The 2023 F4 Spanish Championship round will take place at the Navarra circuit in Spain from June 24th to 25th, followed by a race at Jerez in September.

The series will head to Portugal at the end of September before concluding with the final rounds in Valencia and Barcelona in October and November, respectively.

Christian will continue his pursuit of success in the championship, aiming to build on his recent victory and make further strides towards his goals in motorsport.