WTA Brisbane: Shelby Rogers knocks off Eugenie Bouchard in three sets

American Shelby Rogers is through to the second round of the Brisbane International after defeating Eugenie Bouchard. The match went the full three sets, but none were close and Bouchard was disappointing in the final set after a brushing off a blowout first set to take the second in equally dominant fashion.

Rogers wins first set behind three breaks of serve

Rogers was tested immediately as she saved five break points in the opening game and then broke Bouchard for a quick 2-0 lead. The momentum she created by holding in the first game carried over as she broke the Canadian again for a 4-0 lead. Bouchard recovered one of the breaks, but still trailed 4-1. After a pair of holds, Rogers closed the set out with a third and final break to take the opening set 6-2.

Bouchard rebounds to take second set in easy fashion

After holds were exchanged to open the second set, Bouchard struck first, breaking Rogers in the third game for a 2-1 lead. The American was making little impact on the Canadian's serve and her own serve was breached again in the seventh game as Bouchard took a 5-2 lead. She toed the line to serve for the set and did so on her second set point to even the match to take the middle stanza 6-2.

Rogers wins deciding set in commanding performance, reaches second round

The final set was a microcosm of the first two sets as Rogers opened with a tough hold, saving two break points. That proved to be key as she broke in the fourth game for a 3-1 lead. Sensing the match slipping away, Bouchard dropped serve again as Rogers took a dominant 5-1 lead. Serving for the match, the Canadian fought to save two match points, but Rogers was able to close things out to reach the second round to play the winner of the match between Monica Puig and seventh seed Elina Svitolina.