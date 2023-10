Jarred Vanderbilt: el defensor clave de los Lakers

EL SEGUNDO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 02: Jarred Vanderbilt #2 of the Los Angeles Lakers during Los Angeles Lakers media day at UCLA Health Training Center on October 02, 2023 in El Segundo, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)