The New York Knicks are a men's basketball organization that is part of the National Basketball Association (NBA). The team is one of two organizations in New York and belong to the Eastern Conference Atlantic Division, sharing the zone with the Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics.
The Knicks play their home games at 'World's Most Famous Arena' the Madison Square Garden, a place they share with the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League (NHL). Alongside the Boston Celtics, the Knicks are one of two original NBA teams still located in its original city.
Founded in 1946 by Ned Irish, New York has won two championships, and currently belong to the Madison Square Garden Company.
The team has retired 10 different jersey numbers in their history, from players like Clyde Frazier, Richard Barnett, Vernon Monroe, Richard McGuire, Willis Reed Jr., Dave DeBusschere, Bill Bradley, Patrick Ewing and William Holzman. Ewing is the team's all-time leading scorer, with 2,787.
Championships: 2 (1970, 1973)
Conference titles: 8 (1951, 1952, 1953, 1970, 1972, 1973, 1994, 1999)
Division titles: 5 (1971, 1989, 1993, 1994, 2013)