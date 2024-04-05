Highlights and best moments: Rockets 110-133 Warriors in NBA 2023-2024

ADVERTISEMENT
End of the transmission
The game ends
4 | 1:06
4 | 2:56
4 | 3:28
4 | 5:34
4 | 7:41
4 | 9:58
4 | 11:28
Start of the fourth quarter
End of the third quarter
2 | 1:34
2 | 2:31
3 | 3:36
3 | 5:28
3 | 7:21
3 | 9:24
3 | 11:01
Third quarter begins
End of the second quarter
2 | 1:31
2 | 2:28
2 | 3:27
2 | 5:48
2 | 7:46
2 | 9:38
2 | 11:33
Second quarter begins
First quarter ends
1 | 1:26
1 | 2:38
1 | 3:34
1 | 5:58
1 | 7:02
1 | 9:54
1 | 11:26
Game on!
All set
Golden State Warriors starters
Leading off tonight in Houston ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/TIVDMZniRz — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 4, 2024
Houston Rockets starters
Warm-up - Golden State Warriors
Early reps from above the rim 🔝 pic.twitter.com/AXEw6xMVD3 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 4, 2024
Warm-up - Houston Rockets
JG starting off with the windmill 😮💨 pic.twitter.com/VkjD0USDYK — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) April 4, 2024
Arrival of Houston Rockets at the Stadium
let's get to it 😤@MichelobULTRA | #GameDayDrip pic.twitter.com/BaJFvY1OLk — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) April 4, 2024
Arrival of Stephen Curry at the Stadium
Welcome to the party.@Rakuten || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/Ts9SevlEZh — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 4, 2024
Last five Golden State Warriors games
Orlando Magic 93 - 101 Golden State Warriors (NBA game)
Charlotte Hornets 97 - 115 Golden State Warriors (NBA game)
San Antonio Spurs 113 - 117 Golden State Warriors (NBA game)
Golden State Warriors 104 - 100 Dallas Mavericks (NBA game)
Last five Houston Rockets games
Oklahoma City Thunder 126 - 132 Houston Rockets (NBA Game)
Utah Jazz 100 - 101 Houston Rockets (NBA Game)
Houston Rockets 107 - 125 Dallas Mavericks (NBA Game)
Minnesota Timberwolves 113 - 106 Houston Rockets (NBA Game)
Arrival of Klay Thompson at the Stadium
📍 Houston, Texas@Rakuten || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/5ZQH78mgoF — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 4, 2024
Get ready!
Tune in here Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors Updates
How to watch Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors match and online?
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors?
Argentina: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 2:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS - (April 5st)
Mexico: 18:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Key player in Golden State Warriors
Key player in Houston Rockets
Last game between both teams
The player who scored the most points for Golden State Warriors in that game was Stephen Curry with 32, while the player who scored the most points for Houston Rockets in that game was Alperen Sengun with 30.
History Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors
Actuality - Golden State Warriors
- Last five games
Actuality - Houston Rockets
- Last five games
The match will be played at the Toyota Center Stadium
Start of transmission
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pregame analysis, score updates and real-time news, here on VAVEL.