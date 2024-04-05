Highlights and best moments: Rockets 110-133 Warriors in NBA 2023-2024


10:35 PM

End of the transmission

We finish the coverage of the Golden State Warriors 133-110 away win over Houston Rockets in a game corresponding to the NBA 2023-2024 regular season, we invite you to stay connected to VAVEL with all the information from the world of sports.
10:35 PM

The game ends

Golden State Warriors won 133-110 over Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center Stadium in Houston.
10:26 PM

4 | 1:06

Three-point basket in the game, the score was made by Cam Whitmore of Houston Rockets.
10:18 PM

4 | 2:56

Three-point basket attempt missed by Houston Rockets' Jeff Green, then Golden State Warriors gets the rebound and starts their offense.
10:17 PM

4 | 3:28

Fred Van Vleet of Houston Rockets gets a rebound on offense and scores a two-point basket for his team.
10:12 PM

4 | 5:34

Three-point basket in the contest, it was scored by Jeff Green of Houston Rockets.
10:04 PM

4 | 7:41

Timeout in the game, called by Golden State Warriors.
10:00 PM

4 | 9:58

Double free-throw shooting in the game, the baskets are scored by Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry.
9:58 PM

4 | 11:28

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry gets a rebound on defense and starts the offense for his team by setting up the play.
9:55 PM

Start of the fourth quarter

Houston Rockets hopes to make the difference and come from behind.
9:55 PM

End of the third quarter

Houston Rockets 83 - 99 Golden State Warriors
9:52 PM

2 | 1:34

Three point basket in the game, the basket was scored by Stephen Curry of Golden State Warriors.
9:51 PM

2 | 2:31

Timeout in the game, called by the Golden State Warriors coach.
9:48 PM

3 | 3:36

Klay Thompson of Golden State Warriors gets a rebound on defense and starts the offense for his team.
9:39 PM

3 | 5:28

Double free throw score in the game, baskets were scored by Jabari Smith of Houston Rockets.
9:35 PM

3 | 7:21

Timeout in the game, was called by Houston Rockets.
9:29 PM

3 | 9:24

Golden State Warrior's Andrew Wiggins gets a rebound on offense and scores a two-point basket for his team.
9:27 PM

3 | 11:01

Double free throw scoring in the engagement, the baskets were scored by Fred Vanvleet of Houston Rockets.
9:25 PM

Third quarter begins

Golden State Warriors hopes to keep the lead and win the game.
9:07 PM

End of the second quarter

Houston Rockets 50 - 65 Golden State Warriors
9:05 PM

2 | 1:31

Individual free throw scoring in the game, the basket was made by Trayce Jackson of Golden State Warriors.
9:00 PM

2 | 2:28

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry gets a rebound on defense and initiates the offense for his team by setting up the play.
8:58 PM

2 | 3:27

Timeout in the game, called by Houston Rockets after falling behind on the scoreboard.
8:53 PM

2 | 5:48

Amen Thompson of Houston Rockets scored a double free throw in the game.
8:49 PM

2 | 7:46

Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompston makes a three-point basket after eluding an opponent with a curtain and scoring from the right side.
8:46 PM

2 | 9:38

Double free-throw shooting in the game, the baskets were scored by Amen Thompson of Houston Rockets.
8:42 PM

2 | 11:33

Golden State Warriors' Chris Paul gets a rebound on defense and starts the offense for his team.
8:40 PM

Second quarter begins

Golden State Warriors looks to continue to hold the lead.
8:39 PM

First quarter ends

Houston Rockets 2- 33 Golden State Warriors
8:34 PM

1 | 1:26

Houston Rockets' Jalen Green gets a rebound on offense and scores a two-point basket.
8:31 PM

1 | 2:38

New timeout in the game, it was called by Houston Rockets again.
8:29 PM

1 | 3:34

Double free throw scoring in the game, the baskets were made by Andrew Wiggins of Golden State Warriors.
8:22 PM

1 | 5:58

Three-point basket in the game, scored by Klay Thompson of Golden State Warriors.
8:19 PM

1 | 7:02

Timeout in the game, it was called by Houston Rockets.
8:18 PM

1 | 9:54

Golden State Warrior's Draymond Green gets a rebound on defense and starts the offense for his team with a short pass to the opposing team's half court.
8:16 PM

1 | 11:26

First two-point basket of the game, scored by Andrew Wiggins of Golden State Warriors.
8:15 PM

Game on!

The game between Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors is underway.
7:46 PM

All set

Everything is ready for the start of the game at the Toyota Center Stadium.
7:35 PM

Golden State Warriors starters

7:35 PM

Houston Rockets starters

To be confirmed.
7:33 PM

Warm-up - Golden State Warriors

7:32 PM

Warm-up - Houston Rockets

7:31 PM

Arrival of Houston Rockets at the Stadium

7:26 PM

Arrival of Stephen Curry at the Stadium

7:21 PM

Last five Golden State Warriors games

Miami Heat 92 - 113 Golden State Warriors (NBA game)
Orlando Magic 93 - 101 Golden State Warriors (NBA game)
Charlotte Hornets 97 - 115 Golden State Warriors (NBA game)
San Antonio Spurs 113 - 117 Golden State Warriors (NBA game)
Golden State Warriors 104 - 100 Dallas Mavericks (NBA game)
7:16 PM

Last five Houston Rockets games

Houston Rockets 110 - 92 Postland Trail Blazers (NBA Game)
Oklahoma City Thunder 126 - 132 Houston Rockets (NBA Game)
Utah Jazz 100 - 101 Houston Rockets (NBA Game)
Houston Rockets 107 - 125 Dallas Mavericks (NBA Game)
Minnesota Timberwolves 113 - 106 Houston Rockets (NBA Game)
7:11 PM

Arrival of Klay Thompson at the Stadium

7:06 PM

Get ready!

We are ready to bring you the broadcast of the Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors NBA 2023-2024 regular season game.
7:01 PM

Tune in here Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors Updates

In a few moments we will share with you the starting rosters for Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors live, as well as the latest information from Toyota Center Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors with VAVEL.
6:56 PM

How to watch Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors match and online?

The match Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors will not be broadcast .
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
6:51 PM

What time is Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors?

This is the start time for the Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors game on April 4, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS 
Ecuador: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 2:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS - (April 5st)
Mexico: 18:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
6:46 PM

Key player in Golden State Warriors

One of the most outstanding players in Golden State Warriors is Andrew Wiggins, the 29-year-old Canadian-born player comes from being the highest scorer in the last game of his team, this after scoring 23 points.
6:41 PM

Key player in Houston Rockets

One of the players to watch out for in Houston Rockets is Jalen Green, the 22-year-old American-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 26 points.
6:36 PM

Last game between both teams

The last time these two teams faced each other was last November 20, 2023 in the framework of the NBA 2023-2024 regular season, where Golden State Warriors managed to win by a score of 121 points against 116 of Houston Rockets.
The player who scored the most points for Golden State Warriors in that game was Stephen Curry with 32, while the player who scored the most points for Houston Rockets in that game was Alperen Sengun with 30.
6:31 PM

History Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors

The recent history between the two teams is in favor of Golden State Warriors, as of the last five games they have won three, while Houston Rockets have won two, in total meetings and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of Golden State Warriors who have scored 586 points compared to 573 for Houston Rockets.
6:26 PM

Actuality - Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors has been performing well in the 2023-2024 NBA season, winning 41 games and losing 34 after playing 75 games.
  • Last five games

Miami Heat 92 - 113 Golden State Warriors (NBA game)
Orlando Magic 93 - 101 Golden State Warriors (NBA game)
Charlotte Hornets 97 - 115 Golden State Warriors (NBA game)
San Antonio Spurs 113 - 117 Golden State Warriors (NBA game)
Golden State Warriors 104 - 100 Dallas Mavericks (NBA game)

6:21 PM

Actuality - Houston Rockets

Houston Rockets have had a good performance in the current NBA season. After playing 75 games, they have won 38 and lost 37.
  • Last five games

Houston Rockets 110 - 92 Postland Trail Blazers (NBA Game)
Oklahoma City Thunder 126 - 132 Houston Rockets (NBA Game)
Utah Jazz 100 - 101 Houston Rockets (NBA Game)
Houston Rockets 107 - 125 Dallas Mavericks (NBA Game)
Minnesota Timberwolves 113 - 106 Houston Rockets (NBA Game)

6:16 PM

The match will be played at the Toyota Center Stadium

The match between Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors will take place at the Toyota Center Stadium in the city of Houston (United States), the stadium is where the Houston Rockets team plays its home games, was built in 2003 and has a capacity for approximately 18,400 spectators.
Image: tripadvisor.co
Image: tripadvisor.co
6:11 PM

Start of transmission

Hello everyone! Welcome to the broadcast of the Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors game in real time, valid for NBA 2023-2024 regular season game.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pregame analysis, score updates and real-time news, here on VAVEL.
