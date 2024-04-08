Thanks
Thank you very much for joining us in our coverage of the Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors live and in real time, corresponding to the 2024 NBA season.
END GAME
The game ends with the home team Golden State Warriors winning by eight points.
4Q 0:46
Golden State Warriors dominate game lead and plan to end game with possession of the ball
4Q 2:18
Keyonte George scores a beautiful three-pointer for Utah Jazz and his personal tally is now 28 points.
4Q 3:41
Gary Payton II scores a two-point dunk for Golden State Warriors
4Q 6:15
Utah Jazz time out
4Q 7:15
Golden State Warriors' lead exceeds 15 points at the end of the half
4Q 8:53
Kira Lewis Jr. scores two free throws for the visiting Utah Jazz.
4Q 10:45
Micah Potter scores two-point layup for Jazz with assist from Sexton
FINAL QUARTER BEGINS
We come to the final quarter of the Warriors vs Utah Jazz engagement.
END OF THE THIRD QUARTER
The third episode of the match is over and we have only one more to go
3Q 1:03
Collin Sexton hits three-pointer for Utah Jazz
3Q 3:00
Klay Thompson scores with a layup for the home team.
3Q 6:22
The 20-point lead between Golden State and the Utah Jazz remains and at times lengthens in favor of the home team.
3Q 9:01
Chris Paul scores two points for the home team and now has 16 points on his personal tally for the night.
3Q 10:06
Trayce Jackson-Davis scores two points on Golden State's two-point plunge
THIRD QUARTER BEGINS
After halftime, we reached the third episode of the engagement in San Francisco.
SECOND QUARTER ENDS
With the partial victory of Golden State Warriors over Utah Jazz, we go to halftime of the game from the Chase Center.
2Q 1:03
Keyonte George scores two free throws for visiting Utah Jazz
2Q 2:59
Klay Thompson scores one more three-pointer for Golden State Warriors in the game.
2Q 4:55
The Golden State Warriors lead is now 20 points over the Utah Jazz and the game begins to take on more favorability for the home side.
2Q 6:02
Utah Jazz time out
2Q 7:43
Collin Sexton scores one free throw and misses another.
Jazz add a point
2Q 9:00
Golden State Warriors hold the lead on the scoreboard, although the visitors look more determined in this period
2Q 11:08
Jonathan Kuminga scores his third double-double of the game to add six points to his personal tally and two more for the Warriors.
SECOND QUARTER BEGINS
After the end of the first half of the game, we came to the second part of our game.
END OF THE FIRST QUARTER
With the partial victory of Golden State Warriors, the first episode of the game ends from the Chase Center.
1Q 0:25
Beautiful three-pointer by Moses Moody in favor of the home team at the end of the first half.
1Q 1:05
Golden State Warriors' lead rises to ten points over Utah Jazz and dominates game action on the night
1Q 3:14
Moses Moody misses a three-pointer for the Golden State Warriors and now the visitors' offense is on the move.
1Q 5:23
Omer Yurtseven scores a double-double for the Jazz and they now lose by a difference of six points in the game.
1Q 7:00
Chris Paul wins a defensive rebound for the home team after a Utah Jazz attack.
1Q 9:18
Trayce Jackson-Davis scores a double-double with an assist from Klay Thompson. The Warriors are still on top of the scoreboard
1Q 10:09
Klay Thompson scores two free throws for Golden State Warriors
1Q 11:34
Taylor Hendricks hits three-pointer for Utah Jazz to open game
THE MATCH BEGINS
The ball is in play and we have action between the Utah Jazz and Golden State Warriors.
Almost there
The players take the court and the game will start shortly. All set from the Chase Center
Utah Jazz starting lineup
Keyonte George
Collin Sexton
Brice Sensabaugh
Taylor Hendricks
Omer Yurtseven
Golden State Warriors starting lineup
Jazz party
Happy birthday, Thurl Bailey
Warriors are ready
No. 00 is available for tonight's game against the Utah Jazz.
Utah Jazz injury report
John Collins, back injury. Expected to be out until at least April 9.
Walter Kessler, nose injury. Expected out until at least April 9.
Jordan Clarkson, back injury. Expected out until at least April 9.
Kris Dunn, right foot injury. Game-time decision.
Lauri Markkanen, left shoulder injury. Expected to be out until at least Oct. 1.
Golden State Warriors injury report
Dario Saric, knee injury. He is expected to be out until at least April 9.
Jonathan Kuminga, knee injury. Game-time decision
Andres Wiggins, ankle injury. Game-time decision
Stephen Curry, rest recommended. He is expected to be out at least today or until April 9.
Gary Payton II, ankle injury. Game-time decision.
Forecast
Golden State Warriors can seal their playoff berth, at the very least, in the game that pits them against one of the NBA's worst in-form teams, Utah Jazz.
The Salt Lake City Warriors started the year well but have slumped in recent weeks. They have suffered 10 consecutive losses and away from Utah have a dismal 9-29 record. So, as much as Golden State is 10th (42-35) and Utah 12th (29-48) the current difference between the two is abysmal. On a sporting level, in terms of mood, in terms of form and in terms of what they have at stake for tonight's game. And even more, with this Sunday's match in San Francisco.
These are some statistical reasons that place the Golde State Warriors a step above their rival, the Utah Jazz.
Referee team
For this commitment between Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors, the offcials will be as follows:
Crew Chief: Jacyn Goble
Referee: JT Orr
Umpire: Matt Kallio
History
Historically, Utah and Warriors have met 199 times in the regular season, with a record of 83 wins for Utah and 116 for Golden State.
The last time they met was on February 11, 2024, when Golden State won 107-129 over the Utah Jazz.
Latest Golden State Warriors lineup
Stephen Curry
Andrew Wiggins
Klay Thompson
Jonathan Kuminga
Draymond Green
Latest Utah Jazz lineup
Collin Sexton
Kris Dunn
John Collins
Lauri Markkanen
Walker Kessler
Golden State Warriors
The Golden State Warriors last played on Wednesday, March 30 against Phoenix Suns (62-14) at the Chase Center, where they fell 107-103. Jordan Poole contributed 38 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists, while Andrew Wiggins had 19 points, 8 rebounds and 1 assist.
Utah Jazz
The last Utah Jazz game was on Thursday, March 31 against the Los Angeles Lakers (31-45) at the Vivint Smart Home Arena, where they won 122-109. Donovan Mitchell contributed 29 points, 1 rebound and 7 assists, while Rudy Gobert had 25 points and 17 rebounds.
Arena
Formerly known as the Delta Center, the Vivint Arena is a sports arena located in Salt Lake City, Utah in the United States.
This venue was completed in 1991 and was inaugurated on October 4 of the same year. Initially this site was intended for 20 thousand seats,
It is said that the stadium receives about 1.8 million guests and more than 100 sporting and entertainment events per year. A stadium that has innovative products and services that make it a smart stadium.
