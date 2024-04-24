Tune in here America vs Pachuca Live Score
What time is America vs Pachuca match?
This is the start time of the game America vs Pachuca of 23th April in several countries:
|
Where To Watch America vs Pachuca around the world
|
Country
|
Start Date
|
Local Time
|
TV Channels and Live Streams
|
United States
|
April 23, 2024
|
22:00 ET
|
TUDN, ViX,
|
Argentina
|
April 23, 2024
|
23:00
|
Bolivia
|
April 23, 2024
|
22:00
|
Brasil
|
April 23, 2024
|
23:00
|
Chile
|
April 23, 2024
|
23:00
|
Colombia
|
April 23, 2024
|
22:00
|
Ecuador
|
April 23, 2024
|
22:00
|
Spain
|
April 24, 2024
|
4:00
|
Mexico
|
April 23, 2024
|
20:00
|
TUDN
|
Peru
|
April 23, 2024
|
22:00
Watch out for this Pachuca player:
In this match, we'll need to keep a close eye on Pachuca's goalkeeper, Carlos Moreno. The Mexican not only serves as a solid last line of defense but also provides security between the goalposts for the Tuzos. Furthermore, his outstanding performances have often earned three points for his team.
Watch out for this América player:
For this match, the player to watch will be center forward and national team player; Henry Martin. América's current striker has been a key player in the victories obtained during the season, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers, so he will be important to get the victory in favor of the Eagles.
The last lineup of Pachuca:
C. Moreno; V. Rodriguez, S. Barreto, J. Berlanga, L. Rodríguez; E. Montiel, P. Pedraza; A. Bautista, R. De la Rosa, A. Dominguez; A. Aguayo Castillo.
América's last lineup:
L. Malagón; L. Fuentes, N. Araujo, R. Juárez, I. Reyes; R. Sánchez, J. Dos Santos; B. Rodríguez, D. Valdés, J. Dilrosun; H. Martín.
The historical record of clashes.
America and Pachuca have faced each other 67 times, with 20 victories for the azulcremas, 14 draws, and 27 victories for the Tuzos, where the balance tilts significantly in favor of the Bella Airosa team. In the goal history, America holds the advantage over Pachuca with 96 goals scored against 94. Their last match dates back to matchday 7 of the Clausura 2024, where Pachuca defeated America 2-1.
The party is gonna be here
Estadio Azteca is a venue located in Mexico City, Mexico and is the cathedral of soccer in Mexico, it is currently the home of Club America and Club America Femenil teams that play their Liga MX and Liga MX Femenil home matches there. Likewise, the "Coloso de Santa Ursula" also serves as the home of the Mexican National Team. It was inaugurated with a friendly match between América and Torino in 1966 and currently has a capacity of 80,000 spectators in its seats. It will soon become the venue for the 2026 World Cup.
What if we thro away the party?
The Tuzos arrive more than confident to this match, and the reason? América has never eliminated Pachuca in any playoff series. The Tuzos have the Eagles well measured, and now they have the opportunity to reaffirm their dominance by taking the first leg at the Azteca. It's worth mentioning that the last time these teams faced each other in a playoff phase was in the Liga MX, in the semifinals of the Clausura 2022, and Pachuca easily ousted the Eagles, who then fell in the Grand Final against Atlas de Guadalajara. Now, the big question is whether this Pachuca squad has what it takes to overcome the Eagles because there doesn't seem to be a clear path for them to be favorites in this series. Currently, it's the Eagles who play beautiful football.
My home is my home
Facing Pachuca is such a headache for América! Let's be honest, the Eagles suffer a lot when it comes to facing the Tuzos, whether it's in the regular season, playoffs, or even in a final. If we take a trip down memory lane to the year 2007, when Cuauhtémoc Blanco still played for the Eagles, the blue and yellow squad suffered a tough defeat after losing the Clausura title that year to a team led by Miguel Calero without any problem. Nowadays, times have led to roster updates, but the story remains the same: Pachuca eliminating América from any series. However, today América has a chance to avenge each of those eliminations as they come in as favorites to win the CONCACAF title. Additionally, the Eagles come from a big win against the New England Revolution in the quarterfinal stage, making it clear that Jardine's boys want the cup.
To make history in CONCACAF
The road continues in the CONCACAF Champions Cup or CONCACAF Champions League, one of the most important international competitions that brings together all the champion, runner-up and best teams of the season in the same competition with a single objective: to select the best club in the North American area and send it to the Club World Cup to represent the level of the region and leave all North and Central American soccer with the flag flying high. In this new competition where the quotas were expanded and therefore, more clubs were able to qualify for this new competition, the last club will be sought to get the ticket to the Club World Cup in 2025 so that it can participate in the first World Cup similar to that of FIFA that is held every four years and can be measured one on one against the best teams in the world, However, to get there, it will have to overcome this quarter-final stage, which will be played in two rounds with the integrated factor of away goals to define a winner in the event that an elimination series ends in a tie.
Kick-off time
The Club America vs Pachuca match will be played at Estadio Azteca in CDMX, CDMX, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:15 pm ET.
