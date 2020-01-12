Club América signs striker Leonardo Suárez

Just as it was reported this Sunday on social media and different news outlets, Club America's scouting department followed Argentine Leonardo Suárez for several months until the decision was made to sign him from Spanish Villarreal.

Who is Leonardo Suárez?

A 23-year-old Argentinean youth footballer, he was born in San Martín, Argentina, and has an interesting background with teams such as Boca Juniors, Villarreal, Mallorca and Valladolid.

In the last semester, Leonardo Suárez participated more with Villareal B, although he played some matches with the first team and is considered a promising project for Argentinean football.

In the course of this afternoon-evening, Leonardo Suárez will arrive at Mexico City's international airport. Tomorrow he will report to the club, begin medical exams and then go to training.

With this signing, there are now three new players - Luis Fuentes and Alonso Escoboza - although the Uruguayan central defender, Sebastián Cáceres, is expected to be signed next week.