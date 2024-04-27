Puebla vs America LIVE: Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Liga MX Match
et real-time updates on Puebla vs America live coverage minute by minute of the match, score and result online, stream information, how to watch, TV channel, lineups, latest updates and time of the 2024 Liga MX with VAVEL. Game will start at 9:00 PM ET on April 26th, 2024.
Tune in here Puebla vs America Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Puebla vs America match.
What time is Puebla vs America match?
This is the start time of the game Puebla vs America of 26th April in several countries:
|
Where To Watch America vs Toluca around the world
|
Country
|
Start Date
|
Local Time
|
TV Channels and Live Streams
|
United States
|
April 26, 2024
|
21:00 ET
|
TUDN, ViX,
|
Argentina
|
April 26, 2024
|
22:00
|
Bolivia
|
April 26, 2024
|
20:00
|
Brasil
|
April 26, 2024
|
22:00
|
Chile
|
April 26, 2024
|
22:00
|
Colombia
|
April 26, 2024
|
20:00
|
Ecuador
|
April 26, 2024
|
20:00
|
Spain
|
April 27, 2024
|
3:00
|
Mexico
|
April 26, 2024
|
19:00
|
TUDN
|
Peru
|
April 26, 2024
|
21:00
Watch out for this America player:
For this match, the player to watch will be center forward and national team selection; Henry Martin. The current attacker for America has played a fundamental role in the victories obtained during the season, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great capacity to distribute it in the opponent's field, likewise, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers, so he will be important to obtain the victory in favor of the Eagles.
Watch out for this Puebla player:
Throughout these 90 minutes, the player to watch for the Puebla strip will be Lucas Cavallini, the Puebla center forward has been characterized as a leader for the squad and, in addition, has plenty of experience to become a latent danger throughout the match every time he touches the ball inside the small area.
Puebla's final lineup:
J. Rodríguez; B. Angulo, E. Orona, S. Olmedo, G. Ferrareis; A. Herrera, P. González, D. de Buen, L. García; L. Cavallini, M. Sansores.
America's last lineup:
L. Malagón; C. Calderón, S. Cáceres, I. Lichnovsky, I. Reyes; A. Fidalgo, J. Dos Santos; J. Quiñones, D. Valdés, A. Zendejas; H. Martín.
Background:
América and Puebla have met on at least 46 occasions (24 Azulcremas wins, 16 draws, 6 enfranjadas wins) where the scales are tipped entirely in favor of the Aguilas del América. In terms of goals scored, América has 82 goals while Puebla has scored 48. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 3 of the Apertura 2023 where América won 3-0 at the Estadio Azteca.
About the Stadium:
The match will take place at the two-time World Cup champion Estadio Cuauhtémoc, a venue that is used by La Franja del Puebla to play its Liga MX and Liga MX Femenil home games there. At one time, Puebla even played the Copa Libertadores in this mythical stadium. It was inaugurated on October 5, 1968 and since then, it has been the meeting point for thousands of Poblanos who can be in the seats of the Stadium with a capacity for 51,000 spectators.
At least leave with dignity
Puebla was a disappointment this tournament. Lately, the team from the strip has distinguished itself for being one of the clubs that has qualified for the final phase, either in the playoffs or the direct playoffs, but Puebla was fighting to stand out in Mexican soccer, however, this tournament ended all that fantasy because the Puebla team returned to the bottom of the general table and was the first team to be eliminated from the tournament. Now, on the last date of the tournament, they will be looking to upset América and take the last three points of the season.
Seeking a second championship
Club América is determined to maintain its dominance in Mexican soccer. Currently, it stands out as the best team on the field, demonstrating an impressive performance that positions it as the current Liga MX champion. Their presence in the playoffs is practically assured, as they not only remain at the top of the overall standings, but have also impressed everyone with their ability to compete in two tournaments simultaneously without affecting their performance. They have consistently achieved positive results, securing victories without setbacks. Now, in the Angelópolis, América seeks to continue to impose its authority even as an away team, demonstrating its determination to remain at the top of Mexican soccer.
The journey is over
In the blink of an eye we have reached the 17th round of the Liga MX, what seemed to be a long journey full of emotions has come to an end to close the chapter corresponding to the regular tournament, now, in this last round, some teams are looking for the possibility of getting into the places of direct classification to the quarterfinals of the big party of soccer in Mexico, while others want to get into the Play-In to have chances to fight for the championship despite the bad regular tournament played. The truth is that this matchday is also exciting because it means that the famous Mexican football playoff will begin soon and the eight teams that reach the quarterfinals will fight to win the crown of the Clausura 2024 Tournament.
Kick-off time
The Puebla vs America match will be played at Estadio Cuauhtemoc, in Puebla, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 9:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2024 Liga MX Match: Puebla vs America!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.