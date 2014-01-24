Matt Garza On 'Brink' Of Returning To NL Central

After the big signing of Masahiro Tanaka by the New York Yankees yesterday and spring training right around the corner, the remaining costless agents are finalizing their negotiations with teams. Matt Garza, who had a short stint with the Texas Rangers last year after being traded away by the Chicago Cubs, seems like he might find his way back into the NL Central division.

Ken Rosenthal of the MLB Network and FOXSports.com reported earlier today that the 30 year-old Garza and the Milwaukee Brewers had agreed to a 4 year $52 million deal.

Garza would join Kyle Lohse, Yovani Gallardo, Wily Peralta, and Marco Estrada in the Brewer's starting rotation which was among one of the best in the league the second half of the 2013 season.

ESPN and CBSSports.com have now confirmed though that the deal between the Brewers and Garza has not been made final. The club issued a statement this afternoon saying,

"despite media reports, negotiations between the Brewers and Matt Garza are ongoing, but there is no deal yet."

Chances are that this deal will be finalized within the next 24 hours and Matt Garza will once again find his way back in the NL Central. In the three years he spent with the Cubs, Garza posted a 21-18 record with a 3.45 ERA in 60 starts.

When Garza is officially off from the costless agent market, that will only leave a slim number of starting pitchers that have not yet been signed. Ubaldo Jimenez, Bronson Arroyo, and Ervin Santana are still out there trending the water in search of their new team.