Oakland A’s Weekly Preview – Week 3

After Sunday’s win against the Mariners, the A’s record moved to 8-4 through the first two weeks of the MLB season, good enough for first place in the AL West. The Athletics now head to southern California for a three game series against the Angels. After a day off on Thursday, the team will return to the Coliseum to take on the Astros next weekend.

The Angels received some bad news this past week, as Josh Hamilton will be out 6-8 weeks with a torn ligament in his left thumb. The team is off to a slow start with a 6-6 record despite the sixth highest payroll in the league at $155+ million in salary on the books. Entering Sunday’s game against the Mets, the Angels were 22nd in the league with a .233 batting average on offense, and 21st in their pitching staff’s ERA at 4.37.

There will be no love lost when these two teams lock up for the series. Given the growing rivalry over the past handful of years, Monday night’s game will be televised on ESPN. Here are the start times (PT) and expected starting pitcher match-ups for the three game series:

Monday, 4/14 @ Los Angeles, 7pm, Jesse Chavez (0-0) vs. Hector Santiago (0-2)

Tuesday, 4/15 @ Los Angeles, 7:05pm, Dan Straily (1-1) vs. Garrett Richards (2-0)

Wednesday, 4/16 @ Los Angeles, 7:05pm, Tommy Milone (0-1) vs. Tyler Skaggs (1-0)

Predictions: The A’s will take two out of three in Los Angeles while the rumbles begin in and around the Angels and their lackluster first month of the season.

After Thursday’s day off, the A’s will return to Oakland to start a short six game home stand against their AL West counterparts. The Houston Astros will visit Oakland for a three game, weekend series. As what was predicted by many, the Astros continue to struggle in the W-L column as they move forward with their rebuilding process. The Astros enter the week with a 5-8 record and will be coming to Oakland off of a three game series against the Royals (Tuesday – Thursday).

Here are the expected starting pitching match-ups for the weekend series:

Friday, 4/18 vs. Houston, 7:05pm, Jarred Cosart (1-1) vs. Sonny Gray (2-0)

Saturday, 4/19 vs. Houston, 1:05pm, Brett Oberholtzer (0-3) vs. Scott Kazmir (2-0)

Sunday, 4/20 vs. Houston, 1:05pm, Lucas Harrell (0-2) vs. Jesse Chavez (0-0)

Predictions: The A’s will have an added advantage of the off day before the series kicks off on Friday, while the Astros will be coming off of a game halfway across the country on Thursday. Expect the A’s to sweep the Astros at the Coliseum.

Who’s Hot?

It looks like Josh Donaldson is starting to get going over the past seven days. Donaldson has been hitting .333 over the past week, including 3 HR’s and 8 RBI’s. Alberto Callaspo has been making the most of his playing time, leading the team with a .345 batting average despite taking a 0-4 in the series finale in Seattle on Sunday.

You could easily make a case for the vast majority of the A’s bullpen here. Fernando Abad has not allowed an earned run in four appearances, while walking only two and striking out seven. It remains Sonny in Oakland (and when the team is on the road) as Sonny Gray has been close to dominant in his three starts this season – 2-0, 0.95 ERA, 19 K’s in 19 IP. Scott Kazmir has been equally impressive thus far, including a dominating 6 innings in Seattle on Sunday. However, Kazmir didn’t come back out for the 7th inning after grimacing in the dugout and looking at his forearm. Stay tuned for more information on this developing situation.

Who’s Not?

Josh Reddick continues to struggling mightily at the plate with a .111 BA and 36 AB’s. There were thoughts that he might be sent down to the minors given other roster movement, but thus far, Reddick remains with the A’s. Daric Barton was another name considered for assignment as his bat has also struggled thus far (.095 BA in 21 AB’s).

Jim Johnson’s official closer role has already been taken away from him given his performance in the first two weeks of the season. Johnson is officially 0-2 with one blown save but it is actually even worse than that. In 5.1 IP he has allowed 7 ER’s (11.81 ERA entering Sunday) and has walked 6 batters. However, Johnson did pitch two flawless innings Friday night in Seattle so there may be light at the end of this tunnel for A’s fans.

For now, Bob Melvin has elected to go with a closer by committee approach at the end of games.

A’s Roster Movement

At the beginning of this past week, RP Ryan Cook was activated off of the disabled list. Cook joins a crowded bullpen and has the ability to be the team’s closer if his head is on straight.

On Saturday, the A’s announced that they designated Sam Fuld for assignment and activated Craig Gentry. Fuld was hitting .200 in the early going this season. The A’s will have to wait to see if any team claims Fuld off of waivers. Gentry gives the A’s another solid option in the outfield and some additional speed on the bases.

During Sunday’s game, the A’s struck a deal with the New York Mets, receiving AA Catcher Blake Forsythe for future considerations.