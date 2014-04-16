Giants Comeback, Outlast The Dodgers In A 12-Inning Marathon

If the first game of this three game series was sign of things to come from these both teams, we are in for a treat for the next couple of days, as well as a couple incredibly long games.

However, let's hopefully get this recap done quicker than the duration of this game as the Giants defeated the Dodgers 3-2 in twelve innings.

Juan Uribe started the scoring in the second inning by smashing a two-out 3-2 fastball from Tim Lincecum into the left-field seats. It was Uribe's second homer of the season, and he was not done on the night, as he did it with the bat and the glove. Unfortunately as we will see, he experienced the high's and low's of every ballplayer.

The Giants came into the game in the top five in the National League in runs and home runs, but were only batting .167 with runners in scoring position, and tonight did not help. They left the bases loaded in the fourth and fifth inning against Dodger starter Josh Beckett, who was battling control issues. Beckett went five innings, only allowed two hits, but threw 90 pitches and walked five. Beckett did however manage to get out of sticky situations and keep his team in the lead when he left the game.

This game eventually did come down to the bullpens, and the Dodger bullpen buckled first, but did not get help from the defense. After a single from Hunter Pence to lead off the inning, Michael Morse reached on an error from Hanley Ramirez. A wild pitch from Chris Withrow led to a sacrifice fly from Brandon Crawford on the following at-bat to tie the game at 1-1.

The Dodgers re-took the lead in the seventh inning against the combination of Jean Machi and Javier Lopez. Uribe jump-started the offense once again with a lead-off double and was moved to third on a Tim Federowicz sac bunt. After a Matt Kemp unintentional, intentional walk, Javier Lopez came in to face Dee Gordon. Don Mattingly decided to pinch-hit for Gordon, and put in the right-hand hitting Justin Turner. Turner proved Mattingly right, and lined a single to score Uribe to give the Dodgers a 2-1 lead.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Giants tried to rally and a Brandon Belt one-out single off of J.P. Howell gave some hope. After Howell got Pablo Sandoval to pop up, Chris Perez came in to face Buster Posey. Posey went quietly and grounded into a force out.

Chris Perez came back out for the eighth inning and faced the first bit of adversity during his tenure in Los Angeles. Hunter Pence led off the inning with another single, and stole second base. He then walked pinch-hitter Gregor Blanco after a questionable 2-2 pitch did not go his way. With Brian Wilson warming up in the bullpen, Perez quickly disposed of Brandon Crawford for the first out in the inning. Brandon Hicks came up and smoked a ball down to third-base, but that's where that Uribe guy roams. He made a fantastic play and got it to Turner who got it to Adrian Gonzalez for the inning ending double play.

After the Dodgers could not convert in the top half of the ninth, the Giants came up against Dodger closer Kenley Jansen. The inning began with a Jansen strikeout of Hector Sanchez. Following the strikeout, an infield single off of the leg of Jansen by Angel Pagan put the tying run at first base. Brandon Belt then came up and roped a double past Uribe, down the line. The ball got hung up in a crevice between the padding and the six-inch concrete base in the wall before it got to Ethier, and that allowed Pagan to score all the way from first to tie the game. A Sandoval strikeout, Posey intentional walk and a Pence pop-up ended the inning, but there was going to be costless baseball at AT&T Park.

Jamey Wright came in for the Dodgers to face the Giants in the bottom half of the tenth inning, and he was treading water in the middle of a hurricane. Another infield single off the leg of the pitcher, Wright, by Gregor Blanco was first ruled out at first, but Bruce Bochy asked to review, and the call was reversed. Crawford followed up with a bunt single on what was supposed to be a sacrifice, because Turner was too late covering first base. Hicks sacrificed Blanco and Crawford over, and the Dodgers then brought in the five-man infield. Ethier came in from left field to play on the right side of the infield. After a Hector Sanchez walk to load the bases, a 3-2 pitch to Angel Pagan was popped up, and the infield fly rule was called holding the runners. Belt, the hero of the ninth inning, then popped up to Ethier to end the inning. The Giants left the bases loaded for the third time in the game, and that rung up their left on base total to 15.

Juan Uribe led off the eleventh with a single, but a Federowicz bunt was turned into a double play. Too bad for the Dodgers as Matt Kemp followed that with a double. It was all a mute point when Turner bounced back to the pitcher to end the inning.

If you are not exhausted already don't worry. More costless baseball!

The Giants went very quietly in the bottom of the eleventh inning against Jamey Wright in his second inning of work. The Dodgers came up with the heart of their order, after a pinch-hitter for Wright that turned out to be Chone Figgins. He was called out on strikes. Hanley Ramirez then followed with a double and that led to pitcher, Yusmeiro Petit walking Adrian Gonzalez intentionally. Yasiel Puig flied out to deep right, which allowed Ramirez to tag to third. Ethier came up looking to add to the moniker "Captain Clutch", but he grounded out to shortstop, and this game seemed to never end.

The Giants had something to say about that though. With Brandon League on the mound, a one-out single by Brandon Crawford put the winning run on first. With Brandon Hicks up to bat, a what should have been routine double play, was fumbled by Uribe at third base, but the Dodgers still got the out at first. With Crawford at second, and Hector Sanchez at the plate, League threw a wild pitch to get Sanchez to third. And on the very next pitch Sanchez delivered the game-winning base knock, just past the glove of Justin Turner at second-base, to give the Giants the win 3-2.

In a game that lasted five hours, saw 15 pitchers, and had 418 pitches, the home team got a gritty win.

One thing to look, is the performance of Kenley Jansen. He is pitching well, but is getting a big dose of bad luck. His BABIP (Batting Average of Balls Batted In Play) is .556 which is astronomical. That will definitely digress towards the mean of about .300 throughout the course of the season. To put this into context, in Jansen's career, his BABIP is .267. Don't read too much into his "early season struggles" as he will get them straightened out, and a lot more of his pitches that are put in play will turn into outs.

The Dodgers left 13 total runners on base in tonight's game and the Giants left 16, including the bases loaded three times. A bunch of squandered opportunities were left out there for both teams.

LINE SCORE 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 R H E LAD 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 12 2 SF 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 1 3 11 1

These teams will meet tomorrow night in another game that will probably be just as wildly entertaining. Paul Maholm takes the mound for the Dodgers, against Ryan Vogelsong for the Giants. First pitch is at 7:15 PST from AT&T Park.