Colorado Rockies Lose Nolan Arenado, Game To Atlanta Braves, 3-2.

On Friday night at Turner Field the Colorado Rockies (26-22) lost more than a 3-2 game to the Atlanta Braves (27-20). They also lost third baseman Nolan Arenado to a fractured left middle finger in the second inning for what could be 6-8 weeks.

"We don't know if he'll have surgery," Rockies trainer Keith Dugger said following the game. "If it's non-operative, we will splint it and he's out four to six weeks."

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Rockies 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 2 8 0 Braves 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 x 3 10 0

W: Carpenter (4-0) L: Ottavino (0-1, 1.74) S: Kimbrel (13)

Arenado (.305, 6 HR and 28 RBI) looked to be heading to his first All-Star game appearance after setting a club record with his 28 game hitting streak, the longest hitting streak in the majors so far, and leading all third baseman with 23 extra-base hits. Arenado led off the second with a double to left off of Braves starter Gavin Floyd and then slid hard into second with a head first slide that jammed his left hand into the base. Arenado could be seen grimacing and squeezing the fingers on the left hand. He stayed in the game long enough to score the Rockies first run of the game on a groundout to to short by Jordan Pacheco and then left the game. Charlie Culberson replaced Arenado at third for the remainder of the game.

Arenado will be examined by Dr. Thomas Graham, an orthopedic surgeon in Cleveland, on May 30 when the Rockies are in town to play a three game series against the Indians. If the injury requires surgery to insert pins into the fractured finger it will cost Arenado 6-8 weeks on the disabled list.

"All I know is he's got a fractured finger, so he's going to miss some time," Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. "It's tough news for our club. He was off to a great start. He's a hell of a player, and that's all part of it.

"Guys are going to get hurt. You have to deal with injuries. Guys will step up like they have been. We've dealt with our share already and it's another one, but our guys will step up."

DJ LeMahieu is a candidate to be moved over to third base from second. Josh Rutledge, who was removed from the third inning of the Colorado Springs Sky Sox game against the Memphis Redbirds, is expected to be called up to replace LeMahieu at second base.

"I don't know what they are going to do, but if they need me I'm ready," LeMahieu said.

Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez challenged the safe call on Arenado, believing that shortstop Andrelton Simmons had tagged the left foot of Arenado as he slid past the base. After reviewing the play the safe call was upheld.

The Braves tied the game in the bottom of the second when Gerald Lair hit a two out double to center that scored Dan Uggla from first. The Braves would take a 2-1 lead in the third when B.J. Upton scored from third on a Justin Upton groundball to short.

Michael Cuddyer tied the game in the sixth with his fourth homer of the season. It was the Rockies right fielder's first home run since returning from the disabled list on Tuesday.

The game remained tied at two till the bottom of the eighth. Adam Ottavino (0-1, 1.74) had entered the game in the seventh to face J. Upton with the bases loaded and two outs. Ottavino was able to get Upton to flyout to right to end the threat. Now with two outs in the eighth, Ottavino gave up a RBI single to left field from Laird that scored Ramiro Pena to give the Braves a 3-2 lead. Ottavino ended up with his first loss of season.

"He's supposed to be a guy that's going to fill in once a week, twice a week," Gonzalez said of Laird. "He's played four days in a row and he's come up big.".

Braves closer Craig Kimbrel made the lead stand as he came on in the ninth and struck out the side to earn his 13th save of the year.

Lyles rebounded nicely from his first loss of the year against the San Diego Padres to get his seventh quality start of the year. He pitched six innings, giving up two runs on six hits while striking out six and walking one. He regained the pitch control that left him in his last start when he walked six Padres batters while giving up six runs in just 3 1/3 innings of work. On Friday night he walked just one while getting eight groundball outs.

"I just didn't walk everybody in the lineup, I guess," Lyles said. "I put that last game behind me a day or so later."

Floyd, in his fourth start since returning from Tommy John Surgery, pitched 6 2/3 innings while giving up two runs on seven hits, striking out seven and walking none.

Braves reliever David Carpenter (4-0, 2.53) gave up a double to Justin Morneau in a scoreless eighth inning to earn the win.

Post Game Brief:

Finger injuries continue to mount for the Rockies. Along with the injury on Friday night to Arenado, Carlos Gonzalez missed his second straight game with a swollen left index finger. The Rockies also have starting pitcher Brett Anderson on the disabled list with a fractured index finger on his pitching hand.

The Braves held their Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Friday. Former catcher Javy Lopez (1992-2003), former trainer with the Milwaukee and Atlanta Braves Dave Pursley (1962-2001) and former Boston Braves shortstop Walter "Rabbit" Maranville (1912-1920, 1929-1935).

Coming Up:

Game two of the series will be Saturday at 4:10 PM EDT. Pitching matchup will be RHP Juan Nicasio (4-2, 2.03) - LHP Mike Minor (2-2, 3.80).



