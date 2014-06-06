Oakland Athletics Select 3B Matt Chapman with 25th Pick

With the 25th pick of the 2014 MLB Draft, the Oakland A’s selected third baseman Matt Chapman from Cal-State Fullerton. Chapman is listed at 6’2, 215 pounds and turned 21 years old in April. MLB.com had him listed as the #82 prospect going into the draft. A’s scouting director Eric Kubota is very high on the selection comparing Chapman to the A’s current third baseman and MVP candidate, Josh Donaldson.

Matt worked out at the Coliseum earlier in the week for the A’s and did enough to impress Billy Beane and his scouting staff. The book on Chapman says that the right hander has power but has yet to show it in games, but has shown the ability to hit the gaps. He is also known as a strong defender at third base and has a rocket arm, hitting 98mph on the radar gun off of the pitcher’s mound. That said, Kubota said that they have no intention of moving him to pitcher right now.

Chapman’s versatility was also a likely draw for the A’s. Chapman said “I consider myself strictly an infielder. Obviously third base is where I’ve been labeled, but I can play second base and shortstop so wherever I’m needed is where I’ll play.” That is good news for A’s fans as they are looking to add minor league phenom, SS Addison Russell to the major league roster within the next season or two and could use some help at second base.

Here is a prospect video of the latest Oakland Athletic: