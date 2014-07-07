Oakland A’s Lead Majors In All-Star Game Representatives
The A’s will have six (… seven) representatives in next week’s MLB All-Star Game.  (Jane Lee,MLB.com)

MLB announced their All-Star Game rosters last night and the team with the best record in baseball at 55-33 led the league in representatives.  The Athletics will send six players to represent the AL in next week’s game, in addition to newly acquired Jeff Samardzija, who was added to the NL roster last night.  Samarzija will be announced as a NL All-Star and then head over to the AL dugout to look the game with his new teammates. 

Scott Kazmir is the only Athletics player who has been to the All-Star Game before, so the teammates will be soaking it all in together for the first time.  Let’s take a look at how each player earned their spot in the All-Star Game. 

Scott Kazmir

This will be Kazmir’s third ASG, having made the team in 2006 and 2008.  Kazmir has been the Athletics’ ace thus far this season, going 10-3 with a 2.53 ERA – third lowest in the AL.  In over 110 IP he has struck out 99 while walking only 26. 

Said Kazmir after the announcement, “I feel like this is going to be so much more special than any other ones I’ve been to, just because of how many guys we’ve got elected.

Sean Doolittle

The A’s RP has been lights out since being announced the team’s closer.  Doolittle has 13 saves so far this season with an ERA of 2.98.  The most impressive stat of them all is his 61 strikeouts to only 2 walks allowed through 42.1 IP.  Doolittle summed up his emotions on Twitter last night:

Sorry if I didn't respond to your text or tweet, I was jumping up and down on the bed, blasting "All Star" by Smash Mouth

— Sean Doolittle (@whatwouldDOOdo) July 7, 2014

Josh Donaldson

Donaldson is the one Athletic who was voted in by the fans and will be starting at 3B for the AL.  Josh was a legitimate MVP contender in the early months of the season but has slowed down in June and July.  He is tied for 6th place in the AL with 19 home runs and has become a clear leader for the Athletics team.  Donaldson plays Gold Glove-worthy defense at third base and his 4.6 WAR is second only to Mike Trout in the AL. 

Donaldson may also participate in this year’s Home Run Derby during the All-Star break.  Here is a highlight reel for the A’s third basemen: