Good News On Yadier Molina

Yadier Molina caught a bullpen session on Thursday. This is the first time since his thumb surgery placed him on the DL. Cardinal Nation is very excited about this news.

When Molina first tore the ligament in his thumb a month ago, the worst was feared. He was rumored to maybe miss the rest of the season. This was very encouraging news, even though, he still appears to be about three weeks away.

A torn ligament in the thumb usually affects the ulnar collateral ligament, which is used to pinch and grasp. The ulnar collateral ligament also stabilizes the thumb so it doesn't bend too far. Obviously, this is a huge need for any catcher.

When Molina is ready for full baseball related activities, he'll need to get back into the swing of things and maybe a couple of game in the minors. These games are important for St. Louis to establish Molina back at full capacity when he returns to the lineup.

The Cards will take the risk of possibly hurrying him back, considering the NL Central race they are in. Two games behind the Brewers and just a half game over the Pirates, St. Louis needs their leader back.

What Molina brings to the table is more than just a good bat and great defense. He is another coach on the field. He manages his pitching staff better than any other catcher in all of baseball. Trips to the mound can be saved by the Cardinals' managers when Yadier can trot out to the hill to calm the situation down.

September starts the stretch run that will define the 2014 season for St. Louis and they hope to have Yadier Molina back. Three games against the Pittsburgh Pirates starts the month off. But the real test will be when the Milwaukee Brewers wage battle with the St. Louis Cardinals for seven games throughout the month. Those 10 games will likely decide who wins the National League Central crown. If St. Louis wants a real shot at the division, Yadier Molina must be back and ready to go.

Cardinal Nation awaits, and so does October.