Major League Baseball Power Rankings

In this week's Major League Baseball Power Rankings: The (1) Oakland Athletics staved off a hard challenge from a division rival to hold on to the top spot for one more week. The only new member of the top 10 comes at the tenth position as the (10) St.Louis Cardinals move once again ahead of the (11) San Francisco Giants.

At the top: The Athletics continue to hold on to the top spot in the power ranking this week. The challenge from the (2) Los Angeles Angels, who currently hold the AL West division lead by one game over the Athletics and baseball's best record, was pushed back a bit after the Athletics took two of three in their weekend series in Oakland. The two teams will face each other again in a four game series this coming weekend in Anaheim. The outcome of the coming series will go a long way in determining if the Athletics stay #1.


Curt Young #41 of the Oakland Athletics and Derek Norris #36 talk to Scott Kazmir #26 on the pitchers mound during the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at O.co Coliseum on August 24, 2014 in Oakland, California.
(August 23, 2014 - Source: Jason O. Watson/Getty Images North America)

Biggest rise: The (22) Chicago Cubs put together an impressive week against quality opponents to rise three spots in the rankings to #22. The Cubs went 5-2, including a four game series against the AL East leading (4) Baltimore Orioles. The Cubs will have much to say about the National League playoff picture come September as they have 19 games remaining in the month against the (8) Milwaukee Brewers, Cardinals, (15) Pittsburgh Pirates, and (5) Los Angeles Dodgers.


Hector Rondon #56 (L) and Welington Castillo #5 of the Chicago Cubs celebrate a win against the Baltimore Orioles at Wrigley Field on August 24, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. The Cubs defeated the Orioles 2-1.
(August 23, 2014 - Source: Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images North America)
Caption

Biggest Fall: The (8) Brewers took the biggest fall in the rankings, falling three spots this week to #8. The Brewers, who lead the NL Central by 1 1/2 games over the Cardinals went 2-3 during the week. They began the week with a split of their two game interleague series with the (16) Toronto Blue Jays before dropping two of three to division rival Pittsburgh. The Brewers' pitching suffered in their three losses as they were outscored 27-10.


MILWAUKEE, WI - August 23: Wiley Peralta #38 of the Milwaukee Brewers on the mound as Pedro Alvarez #24 of the Pittsburg Pirates rounds third with his second homer of the night at Miller Park on August 8, 2014 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
(August 22, 2014 - Source: Tom Lynn/Getty Images North America)

At the bottom: The Rangers remain the #30 team in the rankings for another week. The (29) Colorado Rockies have opened a two game separation with the Rangers who seem to have settled into the bottom spot for the remainder of the season.

Major League Baseball Power Rankings
Rank Last Week Team Record L10
1 1 Oakland Athletics 76-53 3-7
2 2 Los Angeles Angels 77-52 7-3
3 3 Washington Nationals 75-54 9-1
4 4 Baltimore Orioles 73-55 5-5
5 6 Los Angeles Dodgers 74-58 5-5
6 7 Seattle Mariners 71-58 7-3
7 8 Kansas City Royals 72-57 7-3
8 5 Milwaukee Brewers 72-58 6-4
9 9 Detroit Tigers 70-59 5-5
10 11 St. Louis Cardinals 70-59 7-3
11 10 San Francisco Giants 68-61 6-4
12 12 Atlanta Braves 68-63 7-3
13 14 New York Yankees 67-61 6-4
14 15 Cleveland Indians 66-63 6-4
15 13 Pittsburgh Pirates 67-63 3-7
16 16 Toronto Blue Jays 66-64 3-7
17 17 Tampa Bay Rays 64-66 5-5
18 19 Miami Marlins 64-65 5-5
19 18 Cincinnati Reds 63-68 3-7
20 20 New York Mets 61-70 4-6
21 21 San Diego Padres 60-69 3-7
22 25 Chicago Cubs 58-72 6-4
23 23 Minnesota Twins 58-72 4-6
24 22 Chicago White Sox 59-71 2-8
25 26 Philadelphia Phillies 58-72 5-5
26 24 Boston Red Sox 56-74 1-9
27 28 Houston Astros 55-76 5-5
28 27 Arizona Diamondbacks 55-76 3-7
29 29 Colorado Rockies 52-77 6-4
30 30 Texas Rangers 50-79 3-7
VAVEL Logo