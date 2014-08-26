In this week's Major League Baseball Power Rankings: The (1) Oakland Athletics staved off a hard challenge from a division rival to hold on to the top spot for one more week. The only new member of the top 10 comes at the tenth position as the (10) St.Louis Cardinals move once again ahead of the (11) San Francisco Giants.

At the top: The Athletics continue to hold on to the top spot in the power ranking this week. The challenge from the (2) Los Angeles Angels, who currently hold the AL West division lead by one game over the Athletics and baseball's best record, was pushed back a bit after the Athletics took two of three in their weekend series in Oakland. The two teams will face each other again in a four game series this coming weekend in Anaheim. The outcome of the coming series will go a long way in determining if the Athletics stay #1.

Biggest rise: The (22) Chicago Cubs put together an impressive week against quality opponents to rise three spots in the rankings to #22. The Cubs went 5-2, including a four game series against the AL East leading (4) Baltimore Orioles. The Cubs will have much to say about the National League playoff picture come September as they have 19 games remaining in the month against the (8) Milwaukee Brewers, Cardinals, (15) Pittsburgh Pirates, and (5) Los Angeles Dodgers.

Biggest Fall: The (8) Brewers took the biggest fall in the rankings, falling three spots this week to #8. The Brewers, who lead the NL Central by 1 1/2 games over the Cardinals went 2-3 during the week. They began the week with a split of their two game interleague series with the (16) Toronto Blue Jays before dropping two of three to division rival Pittsburgh. The Brewers' pitching suffered in their three losses as they were outscored 27-10.

At the bottom: The Rangers remain the #30 team in the rankings for another week. The (29) Colorado Rockies have opened a two game separation with the Rangers who seem to have settled into the bottom spot for the remainder of the season.