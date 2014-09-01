Major League Baseball Power Rankings For the Week of 09/01/14

In this week's Major League Baseball Power Rankings: For the first time since June 23, there is a new #1 in the rankings. The (7) San Francisco Giants and (11) St. Louis Cardinals have been leapfrogging each other for the last few weeks as neither one could keep a spot in the top 10 longer than one week at a time. This week the Giants finally jumped well into the top 10, far enough they may just stay for awhile.

At the top: The (1) Los Angeles Angels, after the last few weeks of banging up against the top spot but unable to break through, have finally arrived in the top spot. The Angels swept the (2) Oakland Athletics in LA to take a five game lead in the AL West. Everything is clicking for the Angels right now and with just one month to go in the season they are in control of their own playoff destiny.

Biggest rise: The (7) Giants went 6-1 this past week, winning six straight to close to within two games of the (5) Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West and rise for spots in this week's rankings. The Giants moved struggling starter Tim Lincecum to the bullpen, a move that has served to strengthen the rotation and the pen. After fading in August, the Giants have sent notice to the Dodgers that September will be a dogfight for the NL West crown.

Biggest Fall: The (10) Brewers slide has entered it's second straight week. In two weeks the Brewers have fallen five spots in the rankings with a combined record of 3-8. Their once solid hold on the NL Central is now gone as the Cardinals have tied them for the top spot. The Brewers ran into a buzzsaw in San Francisco as the rejuvenated Giants outscored them 31-8. Their once dependable rotation has struggled mightily.

At the bottom: The Texas Rangers remain the #30 team in the rankings for another week.