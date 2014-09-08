Major League Baseball Power Rankings For the Week of 09/08/14
Jared Weaver and the Los Angeles Angels are sitting on top of the baseball world with just three weeks remaining in the season.  Gettty Images.

In this week's Major League Baseball Power Rankings: The final month of the season has arrived and the cream is rising to the top. Once close division leads have now widened with the AL Central the only race with a razor-thin margin. The St. Louis Cardinals are back in the top 10 while the Milwaukee Brewers late season slump has dropped them out of the top 10 for the first time this season.

At the top: The (1) Los Angeles Angels have widened their lead in the AL West and in the power rankings as they sit atop the baseball world with three weeks remaining in the season. The Angels are baseball's highest scoring team (676) with Mike Trout leading leading the American League in RBI's with 102. RHP Jered Weaver leads the AL in wins with 16.


Mike Trout #27 of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim celebrates a two-run home run against the Minnesota Twins during the third inning of the game on September 7, 2014 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
(September 6, 2014 - Source: Hannah Foslien/Getty Images North America)

Biggest rise: The (6) Kansas City Royals posted a 5-1 week and held on to the top spot in the AL Central over the (10) Detroit Tigers. The Royals have been winning with pitching as their rotation posted two shutouts of the (16) New York Yankees and just five runs in a three game series with the (30). The Royals starting staff has four pitchers with double digit wins. They have begun on Monday their final trip to Detroit with a three game series. The Royals hold a two game lead over the Tigers heading into Monday's series opener.


Catcher Salvador Perez #13 of the Kansas City Royals congratulates Wade Davis #17 after the Royals defeated the New York Yankees 1-0 during a MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on September 5, 2014 in the Bronx borough of New York City.
(September 4, 2014 - Source: Rich Schultz/Getty Images North America)

Biggest Fall: The (15) Brewers epic slide has entered it's third straight week. In those three weeks the Brewers have fallen 10 spots in the rankings with a combined record of 4-14. Their once solid hold on the NL Central is now gone as they have fallen into third place, five games behind the Cardinals. The Brewers dropped a three game series to the (23) Chicago Cubs and 3-0f-4 to the Cardinals.


Starting pitcher Matt Garza #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers kicks at the rubber foot scraper on the mound after giving up three doubles in a row to the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on September 3, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois.
(September 2, 2014 - Source: Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images North America)

At the bottom: The Texas Rangers are remain in the #30 spot in the rankings for another week. Manager Ron Washington resigned last Friday due to personal reasons.

Major League Baseball Power Rankings
Rank Last Week Team Record L10
1 1 Los Angeles Angels 87-55 8-2
2 3 Baltimore Orioles 83-59 7-3
3 2 Oakland Athletics 80-62 2-8
4 4 Washington Nationals 80-61 5-5
5 5 Los Angeles Dodgers 81-62 6-4
6 9 Kansas CIty Royals 79-62 6-4
7 6 Seattle Mariners 78-64 6-4
8 7 San Francisco Giants 78-65 7-3
9 11 St. Louis Cardinals 79-64 8-2
10 8 Detroit Tigers 78-65 5-5
11 14 Pittsburgh Pirates 784-68 6-4
12 12 Cleveland Indians 74-67 6-4
13 13 Atlanta Braves 74-69 5-5
14 16 Toronto Blue Jays 73-69 7-3
15 10 Milwaukee Brewers 74-69 1-9
16 15 New York Yankees 73-68 4-6
17 19 Miami Marlins 69-72 4-6
18 17 Tampa Bay Rays 69-75 4-6
19 21 New York Mets 68-75 6-4
20 18 CIncinnati Reds 67-76 3-7
21 20 San Diego Padres 66-76 4-6
22 22 Philadelphia Phillies 66-76 6-4
23 23 Chicago Cubs 64-79 5-5
24 26 Boston Red Sox 63-80 5-5
25 27 Houston Astros 63-80 7-3
26 24 Chicago White Sox 63-79 3-7
27 25 Minnesota Twins 61-82 2-8
28 29 Colorado Rockies 59-84 6-4
29 28 Arizona Diamondbacks 59-84 4-6
30 30 Texas Rangers 54-89 2-8
VAVEL Logo