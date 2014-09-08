Major League Baseball Power Rankings For the Week of 09/08/14

In this week's Major League Baseball Power Rankings: The final month of the season has arrived and the cream is rising to the top. Once close division leads have now widened with the AL Central the only race with a razor-thin margin. The St. Louis Cardinals are back in the top 10 while the Milwaukee Brewers late season slump has dropped them out of the top 10 for the first time this season.

At the top: The (1) Los Angeles Angels have widened their lead in the AL West and in the power rankings as they sit atop the baseball world with three weeks remaining in the season. The Angels are baseball's highest scoring team (676) with Mike Trout leading leading the American League in RBI's with 102. RHP Jered Weaver leads the AL in wins with 16.

Biggest rise: The (6) Kansas City Royals posted a 5-1 week and held on to the top spot in the AL Central over the (10) Detroit Tigers. The Royals have been winning with pitching as their rotation posted two shutouts of the (16) New York Yankees and just five runs in a three game series with the (30). The Royals starting staff has four pitchers with double digit wins. They have begun on Monday their final trip to Detroit with a three game series. The Royals hold a two game lead over the Tigers heading into Monday's series opener.

Biggest Fall: The (15) Brewers epic slide has entered it's third straight week. In those three weeks the Brewers have fallen 10 spots in the rankings with a combined record of 4-14. Their once solid hold on the NL Central is now gone as they have fallen into third place, five games behind the Cardinals. The Brewers dropped a three game series to the (23) Chicago Cubs and 3-0f-4 to the Cardinals.

​At the bottom: The Texas Rangers are remain in the #30 spot in the rankings for another week. Manager Ron Washington resigned last Friday due to personal reasons.