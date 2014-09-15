Major League Baseball Power Rankings For the Week of 09/15/14

In this week's Major League Baseball Power Rankings: The season is into it's final two weeks and half of the divisions' races are within 3 1/2 games. For the first time in the rankings, there are no new teams in the top 10. (1) Los Angeles Angels, (2) Baltimore Orioles, and (3) Washington Nationals have all-but punched their tickets to October. The remaining five tickets are yet to be determined as the excitement builds toward a great postseason.

At the top: The Angels have a 10 game lead over the once mighty (4) Oakland Athletics. The Angels went 6-1 last week as they knocked around the (30) Texas Rangers and (25) Houston Astros. With a magic number of four for clinching the AL West and 13 games remaining to do it, the Angels can now focus on keeping key players healthy and setting up their rotation for game one of the divisional series.


Mike Trout #27 of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim is greeted by third base coach Gary DiSarcina #9 after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against the Houston Astros at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 13, 2014 in Anaheim, California.
Biggest rise: The (6) Detroit Tigers rose four spots in the rankings as they took care of business against their divisional rivals last week, posting a 6-1 record against the (10) Kansas City Royals and (14) Cleveland Indians to regain the AL Central lead. The Tigers currently sit with momentum on their side and a 1 1/2 game lead over the Royals with one head-to-head series remaining this weekend in Kansas City. Both teams have remaining series against divisional opponents with the Royals still having to deal with the Indians and (23) Chicago White Sox while the Tigers have the White Sox and (27) Minnesota Twins. The AL Central should be an interesting race down to the final weekend.


Justin Verlander #35 of the Detroit Tigers warms up prior to the start of the game against the Cleveland Indians at Comerica Park on September 14, 2014 in Detroit, Michigan. The Tigers defeated the Indians 6-4.
Biggest Fall: The Royals slipped four spots in the rankings to the #10 as they dropped 2-of-3 in Detroit and 3-of-4 at Fenway Park to the (24) Boston Red Sox. With just two weeks left in the season the Royals currently own the second wild card spot with the (9) Seattle Mariners sitting just one game behind.

At the bottom: The Rangers remain in the #30 spot in the rankings for another week.

A season of bad news.
Michael Choice #15 of the Texas Rangers is helped off the field by interim manager Tim Bogar #27 and a trainer after injuring his left leg rounding first during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Park on September 14, 2014 in Arlington, Texas. Texas won 10-3.
Major League Baseball Power Rankings
Rank Last Week Team Record L10
1 1 Los Angeles Angels 93-56 9-1
2 2 Baltimore Orioles 89-60 7-3
3 4 Washington Nationals 85-63 6-4
4 3 Oakland Athletics 83-66 4-6
5 5 Los Angeles Dodgers 85-64 7-3
6 10 Detroit Tigers 83-66 7-3
7 8 San Francisco Giants 82-67 6-4
8 9 St. Louis Cardinals 83-67 6-4
9 7 Seattle Mariners 80-68 5-5
10 6 Kansas City Royals 81-67 4-6
11 11 Pittsburgh Pirates 79-70 8-2
12 14 Toronto Blue Jays 77-71 6-4
13 15 Milwaukee Brewers 78-72 5-5
14 12 Cleveland Indians 76-72 5-5
15 16 New York Yankees 76-72 4-6
16 13 Atlanta Braves 75-74 3-7
17 18 Tampa Bay Rays 72-78 5-5
18 17 Miami Marlins 72-76 5-5
19 19 New York Mets 72-78 6-4
20 20 Cincinnati Reds 71-79 5-5
21 22 Philadelphia Phillies 69-80 5-5
22 21 San Diego Padres 68-80 2-8
23 26 Chicago White Sox 66-81 5-5
24 24 Boston Red Sox 66-84 5-5
25 25 Houston Astros 66-83 6-4
26 23 Chicago Cubs 65-84 2-8
27 27 Minnesota Twins 63-86 2-8
28 29 Arizona Diamondbacks 61-88 3-7
29 28 Colorado Rockies 59-90 4-6
30 30 Texas Rangers 57-92 4-6
