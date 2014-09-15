Major League Baseball Power Rankings For the Week of 09/15/14

In this week's Major League Baseball Power Rankings: The season is into it's final two weeks and half of the divisions' races are within 3 1/2 games. For the first time in the rankings, there are no new teams in the top 10. (1) Los Angeles Angels, (2) Baltimore Orioles, and (3) Washington Nationals have all-but punched their tickets to October. The remaining five tickets are yet to be determined as the excitement builds toward a great postseason.

At the top: The Angels have a 10 game lead over the once mighty (4) Oakland Athletics. The Angels went 6-1 last week as they knocked around the (30) Texas Rangers and (25) Houston Astros. With a magic number of four for clinching the AL West and 13 games remaining to do it, the Angels can now focus on keeping key players healthy and setting up their rotation for game one of the divisional series.

Biggest rise: The (6) Detroit Tigers rose four spots in the rankings as they took care of business against their divisional rivals last week, posting a 6-1 record against the (10) Kansas City Royals and (14) Cleveland Indians to regain the AL Central lead. The Tigers currently sit with momentum on their side and a 1 1/2 game lead over the Royals with one head-to-head series remaining this weekend in Kansas City. Both teams have remaining series against divisional opponents with the Royals still having to deal with the Indians and (23) Chicago White Sox while the Tigers have the White Sox and (27) Minnesota Twins. The AL Central should be an interesting race down to the final weekend.

Biggest Fall: The Royals slipped four spots in the rankings to the #10 as they dropped 2-of-3 in Detroit and 3-of-4 at Fenway Park to the (24) Boston Red Sox. With just two weeks left in the season the Royals currently own the second wild card spot with the (9) Seattle Mariners sitting just one game behind.

​At the bottom: The Rangers remain in the #30 spot in the rankings for another week.