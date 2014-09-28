Seattle Mariners: And Then There Was One

This is what makes fall baseball special.

During much of the regular season, the games seem to pile up, one on top of another. Despite plenty of dramatic moments, there's always another game to play, another opportunity for glory or redemption.

That is, until there's not. For the Seattle Mariners, it's all on the line now: win or go home. Even then, there's an asterisk: the reeling Oakland A's must also lose, or the M's will be dusting off their golf clubs.

“All we know is we’re still in the ring,” Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon remarked after the game. “We’re still throwing punches.”

The Angels' C.J. Wilson Shuts Down the M's

C.J. Wilson is a quality pitcher, a two-time All Star over his ten year major league career. Couple that with the fact that the Mariners' offense doesn't exactly resemble that of the 1927 Yankees, and the net result is plenty of zeroes on the scoreboard.

That's exactly what happened over the first six innings Friday night, as the Mariners were unable to push a run across the plate. Their only serious threat was during the fifth inning, when Chris Taylor singled to center and, one out later, took second after Dustin Ackley was hit by a pitch. Ackley advanced to third when Robinson Cano grounded into a fielder's choice, only to be left stranded as Kendrys Morales lined out to left.

Meanwhile, the Angeles continued to cling to a 1-0 lead, courtesy of a C.J. Cron infield single that scored third baseman David Freese in the second inning.

The Mariners Tie it Up in the Seventh

The M's finally got their offense untracked in the seventh inning, and it started with Kyle Seager working a walk against Wilson. Up came first baseman Logan Morrison — hitting .351 over his previous ten games, with three home runs and eight RBI's — who proceeded to line the first pitch into right-center, scoring a hustling Seager all the way from first. The double chased Wilson in favor of reliever Fernando Salas.

Morrison made it to third on an Endy Chavez sacrifice, but after Michael Saunders was intentionally walked to set up the double play, both Chris Taylor and Austin Jackson struck out swinging.

Frustration in the Ninth

Seattle loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth, thanks to a cue-shot infield single by Kyle Seager, a walk to Logan Morrison and a sacrifice bunt by Endy Chavez in which pinch runner James Jones was safe on a bang-bang play at third. With the bases loaded, nobody out and reliever Jason Grilli on the mound, it was a fair bet that the Mariners would plate a run to win the game. Or was it?

It's a good thing you didn't place that bet. The M's were turned away empty, as Brad Miller was called out on strikes, Chris Taylor struck out swinging and Austin Jackson lined out to right field.

Redemption in the Eleventh

The bullpens kept the game tight until the eleventh inning. With one out and Mike Morin on the mound, Brad Miller doubled to right. Chris Taylor proceeded to loop a single into center, Miller advancing just to third as he was unsure whether or not center fielder Tony Campana would catch the ball.

Vinnie Pestano replaced Campana to face Austin Jackson, who had gone 0-4 to that point with two strikeouts. Jackson topped a soft ground ball to second baseman Grant Green, who appeared to hesitate slightly as he considered throwing home, then flipped the ball to Shawn O'Malley, the left fielder who had been brought in to serve as a fifth infielder with the game on the line. O'Malley's return throw to first was a heartbeat late, allowing Miller to score from third to win the game 2-1.

The crowd of 32,716 went bananas, as did the Mariners on the field, celebrating the dramatic win. The victory set up Sunday's all-important game with Seattle's ace scheduled to take the mound. After having suffered his worst start of the season just five days ago, Felix Hernandez will no doubt be looking for his own personal redemption against the Angeles at Safeco Field.

Want highlights? Ask and ye shall receive:

The Postgame Press Conference

"We've put ourselves in a real good position," said McLendon during the postgame press conference. "We've got to hope that Oakland loses. We're playing a meaningful game — 162 — and I think that speaks volumes about this organization, about this club and about the direction in which we're headed."

Felix Hernandez will climb the mound at 1:10 tomorrow, with a forecast of partly cloudy skies and 72 degrees. "I expect Felix to be Felix," said McLendon. "And do the best he can for as long as he can." He paused, and then said, "We'll see what happens."