Aramis Ramirez To Retire

Aramis Ramirez told reporters he would retire after the 2015 season according to a tweet by Tom Haudricourt.

Ramirez, 36, hit .285/.330/.427 in 2014 with an OPS+ of 109, his lowest since he had a 95 OPS+ in 2010 for the Cubs. He also saw his power fall as he hit only 15 home runs last season in 133 games.

Ramirez has enjoyed a long and productive career at 3B hitting .285/.344/.496 along with 369 home runs and 1342 RBIs. He has never known for his defense as he was a consistently below average defender at third throughout his career.

He spent his entire career in the NL central, but may be best known for his 9-year tenure with the Cubs where he hit .294/.356/.531 and 239 home runs, including helping the Cubs win the NL Central after he was traded to the team mid-season in 2003.