National League West Today:  Wednesday Edition

Today's games:

All four NL West teams will wrap up their first series of the year tonight. The Colorado Rockies find themselves alone at the top of the division at 2-0 as they go for the sweep of their series in Milwaukee against the Brewers. The rest of the division split the first two games of their series and sit just a game back as the season begins.

Colorado Rockies (2-0) vs Milwaukee Brewers (0-2)

Location: Miller Park Game Time: 7:10 PM CDT

Season Series: Rockies lead 2-0 (All-Time: Rockies lead 66-57)

At Miller Park: Rockies lead 2-0 (All-Time: Brewers lead 36-25)

Last Game: 4/07/15 Rockies defeated the Brewers 5-2 at Miller Park.

Starting Pitchers

CO: RHP Eddie Butler (0-0, -)

2014: 1-1, 6.75 (16 IP, 12 ER, 2 HR, 3 K, 7 W)

Eddie Butler was called up to the big club from Double-A Tulsa last June. A highly touted prospect, Butler was hammered in his first start at Coors Field and was quickly placed on the disabled list with rotator cuff issues. Butler was optioned back to the minors upon activation from the dl and only returned to Denver as a late season call up in September. The rookie right-hander managed just three starts in 2014.

Shoulder soreness continued to plague him into the offseason and spring training. It was uncertain if Butler would make the rotation as the exhibition season entered its final week but the Rockies were able to declare their prospect healthy and placed him into the rotation. Butler will now have the opportunity to prove he belongs and can stay healthy.

Brewers - Butler (career)

The Brewers have not faced Butler.

MIL: RHP Wily Peralta (0-0, -)

2014: 17-11, 3.53 ERA. 198.2 IP, 78 ER, 23 HR, 154 K, 61 W

2014 was Wily Peralta's breakout season coming in just his second year in the league. Peralta led the Brewers in wins, innings pitched, strikeouts and quality starts. He is a groundball pitcher who doesn't strike out batters often.

Rockies - Wily (career)

The Rockies have not faced Peralta.

Top Team Hitters (season)

CO: Nolan Arenado .556 (5-for-9, 1 hr, 5 RBI)

MIL: Adam Lind .571 (4-for-7)

Top Pitchers (season)

CO: Kyle Kendrick 1-0, 0.00

MIL: Matt Garza 0-1, 7.20

___________________________________________________

San Francisco Giants (1-1) - Arizona Diamondbacks (1-1)

Location: Chase Field Time: 6:40 PM MST

Season Series: Tied 1-1 (All-Time: Giants lead 172-126)

At Chase Field: Tied 1-1 (All-Time: Giants lead 85-65)

Last Game: 04/07/15 Diamondbacks defeated the Giants 7-6 at Chase Field.

Starting Pitchers

SF: RHP Chris Heston (0-0, -)

2014: 0-0, 5.16 ERA. 5.1 IP, 3 ER, 4 K, 3 W.

Chris Heston has been called up from Triple-A Sacramento and will get the start today as Matt Cain heads to the disabled list with a strained flexor tendon. The rookie right-hander made his first major league start in the final game of 2014 against the San Diego Padres. Heston gained weight over the offseason and the results were positive as he turned in a terrific spring.

Diamondbacks - Heston

The Diamondbacks have not faced Heston.

ARI: RHP Jeremy Hellickson (0-0, -)

2014 w/Tampa Bay: 1-5, 4.52 ERA. 63.2 IP, 32 ER, 8 HR, 54 K, 21 W

Hellickson was acquired last November from the Tampa Bay Rays. He was limited to just 13 starts in 2014 due to elbow surgery. The Diamondbacks are hopeful that the elbow injury will be a thing of the past and the former AL Rookie of the Year will return to form. Hellickson's spring numbers weren't encouraging as he gave up 20 hits in just 12 innings of work while posting a 6.00 ERA.

Giants - Hellickson (The Giants have had just 3 AB's - Hellickson)

Best: Justin Maxwell 1.00 (1-for-1, 1 RBI)

Worst: Casey McGehee .000 (0-2, 1 RBI)

Top Hitters (season)

SF: Angel Pagan .500 (4-for-8, 0 HR, 2 RBI

ARI: Ender Inciarte .500 (2-for-4)

Top Pitchers (season)

SF: Madison Bumgarner 1-0, 1.29

ARI: Rubby De La Rosa 1-0, 10.13

___________________________________________________

San Diego Padres (1-1) - Los Angeles Dodgers (1-1)

Location: Dodgers Stadium Time: 7:10 PM PDT

Season Series: Tied 1-1 (All-Time: Dodgers lead 412-371)

At Dodgers Stadium: Tied 1-1 (All-Time: Dodgers lead 219-175)

Last Game: 04/07/15 Padres defeated the Dodgers 7-3 at Dodgers Stadium.

Starting Pitchers

SD: RHP Andrew Cashner (0-0, -)

2014: 5-7, 2.55 ERA. 123.1 IP, 35 ER, 7 HR, 93 K, 29 W.

When healthy Cashner is one of the top pitchers in the National League. Cashner has yet to top 30 starts in his career. Last season Cashner was troubled with elbow and shoulder problems that sent him to the disabled list twice. A healthy Cashner dominated the Dodgers in 2014. In three starts he was 1-0 with a 1.89 ERA.

Dodgers - Cashner

Best: A.J Ellis .500 (5-for-10)

Worst: Yasiel Puig .143 (2-for-14, 2 K)

LAD: RHP Brandon McCarthy (0-0, -)

2014: 3-10, 4.05 ERA. 109.2 IP, 61 ER, 15 HR, 93 K, 20 W.

McCarthy was acuired in the offseason as a free agent from the Arizona Diamondbacks. He has battled injuries throughout his career but in 2014 he completed the season relatively healthy. McCarthy struggled in the Spring and ended exhibition play holding a 8.00 ERA in 9 innings of work.

Padres - Mcarthy

Best: Alexi Amarista .313 (5-for-16, 2 RBI)

Worst: Melvin Upton, Jr. .200 (3-for-15, 6 K)

Top Hitters (season):

SD: Derek Norris .444 (4-for-9, 2 RBI)

LAD: Adrian Gonzalez .667 (6-for-9, 2 HR, 3 RBI)

Top Pitchers (season)

SD: James Shields 0-0, 3.00

LAD: Zack Grienke 0-0, 1.50

___________________________________________________