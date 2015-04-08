Rockies Offense Stays Hot In 5-2 Win Over Brewers

The Colorado Rockies (2-0) offense stayed hot on Tuesday night at Miller Park as they knocked out double digit hits for the second straight night in a 5-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers (0-2).

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E CO 0 0 0 3 1 1 0 0 0 5 12 0 ML 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 2 6 1

Nick Hundley (.444 Avg.) led the way for the Rockies as he batted 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI single that drove in Corey Dickerson (1-for-3, 1 RBI, .375 Avg.) in the fourth inning to put the Rockies up 3-0.

Troy Tulowitzki (.500) and Nolan Arenado (.556) continued their strong starts as they each went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored.

Jordan Lyles (1-0, 3.00) picked up where Kyle Kendrick left off on opening day with a six inning performance that allowed just two runs on five hits. Lyles blanked the Brewers for the first four innings before giving up a pair of runs in the fifth. The Brewers had an opportunity for more runs in the inning but pinch-hitter Logan Schafer hit into a 4-6-3 double play to kill the rally.

The Rockies, coming off a 10 run performance the previous night was held to just one hit by Brewers starter Matt Garza (0-1, 7.20) through the third inning. Garza's night began to unravel in the fourth when Tulowitzki led off with a double and Arenado and Dickerson went back-to-back with doubles to make it a 2-0 game. Hundley would make it a 3-run inning with a RBI single.

Garza would give up another run in the fifth on an RBI single by Tulowitzki before his night came to an end.

The Rockies bullpen retired the final 13 batters they faced, capped by closer LaTroy Hawkins earning his first save of the season.

Six Rockies doubled in the game to bring the two day total to 12, tying a major league record set in 1912 by the New York Giants.

Notes:

Troy Tulowitzki improved his career average against the Brewers to .414 (70-for-169).

Ryan Braun was held out of the Brewers lineup a day after leaving the game with a strained right side. Braun is expected to be back in the lineup on Wednesday.

The Rockies set a club record with 13 scoreless innings to begin a season before the Brewers scored two runs in the fifth.

Jean Segura had a Jordan Lyle's changeup glance off of his batting helmet and strike him in the face during the fifth inning. Segura was able to get up and stay in the game.