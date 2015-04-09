Wilin Rosario's Pinch-Hit, 10th Inning Homer Caps Rockies Sweep of Brewers

It took one more inning then planned, but the Colorado Rockies finished off their sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers with a pinch-hit, solo home run off the bat of Wilin Rosario (1-for-1, 1 HR) in the 10th inning to win 5-4 Wednesday night at Miller Park.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 R H E COL 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 2 0 1 5 10 0 MIL 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 4 8 0

Rosario, last year's starting catcher who has yet to find himself in the starting lineup so far this year, smashed the full-count pitch from closer Francisco Rodriguez to center field and secured the three game sweep of the Brewers.

The Rockies entered the top of the eighth inning tied at two when Charlie Blackmon (.143) continued the team's opening week barrage of doubles (16 in first three games) with a two bagger to center field. Carlos Gonzalez(.385) then drove the first pitch he saw from reliever Jonathan Braxton 466-feet to deep center field for his first home run of the year. The Rockies carried the 4-2 lead into the bottom of the ninth.

With Rockies closer LaTroy Hawkins (1-0, 9.00) on the mound the Brewers found themselves with runners on second and third and two outs. The Brewers pinch-hit Ryan Braun, who was held out of the starting lineup for the second straight night with a strain in his right side, in the pitchers spot. Braun hit a soft dribbler to third that allowed Gerardo Parra (.200) to score. Carlos Gomez (.167) would tie the game one batter later with a RBI single to right. Hawkins was able to strike out Jonathan Lucroy (.000) to stop the bleeding and push the game into extra innings.

John Axford (S,1), a former closer with the Brewers, pitched a perfect 10th inning for his first save with the Rockies. Axford was signed by the Rockies as a free agent in the offseason, and may eventually work his way into the closer role at some point this season.

The Brewers were the first on the scoreboard in the third off of Rockies rookie right-hander Eddie Butler. Butler seemed headed to an easy inning after striking out the first two batters, but a walk to Lucroy and a two run homer to Adam Lind (.600) put the Brewers on top 2-0.

The Rockies would cut the lead in half in the fifth on a RBI single from DJ LeMahieu (.385) off of Brewers starter Wily Peralta. They would tie the game in the seventh on Corey Dickerson's (.417) second homer of the season, a line drive into the seats in right center field.

Despite blowing his first save of the season, Hawkins was awarded the win.

Butler, making only his fourth major league start, struggled with his command at times as he grinded out a 5 2/3 innings performance. He allowed just four hits, but issued four walks while striking out five.

Peralta held a Rockies offense that had racked up double digit hit counts the past two nights to just seven in seven innings. The home run to Gonzalez was the only blemish on an otherwise terrific outing.

Notes: The Rockies three-game win streak to start the season is just the fourth in their history.

Adam Lind has begun the season 6-for-10 with a homer and has reached base three times on walks.

The Rockies will work out at Coors Field on Thursday before celebrating opening day at Coors Field on Friday versus the Chicago Cubs.

The Brewers will have an off day on Thursday and then welcome in their NL Central rivals, the Pittsburgh Pirates.