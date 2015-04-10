Colorado Rockies Win Home Opener 5-1 Over Cubs

In front of a sun splashed crowd of 49,303 fans the Colorado Rockies (4-0) opened the 2015 home schedule in style as they downed the Chicago Cubs (1-2) 5-1, winning their 4th straight to begin the season for just the second time in franchise history.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E CHC 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 5 1 COL 0 1 0 0 2 2 0 0 0 5 11 0

The last time the Rockies began the season with a four-game winning streak was in 1995, the inaugural year of Coors Field. The Rockies led the NL West for most of the year before stumbling at the end. They entered the postseason as the National League's first wildcard entrant.

Your browser does not support iframes.

With the game tied 1-1 in the bottom of the fifth inning, Troy Tulowitzki (2-for-4, 2 RBI) continued his strong start with a double to left that scored DJ LeMahieu (3-for-4, 1 RBI) and Corey Dickerson (1-for-4, 1 RBI).

The Rockies would add two more runs in the sixth when Justin Morneau (1-for-2, 1 HR, 1 RBI) led off with a home run for his 1,500th career hit. Dickerson would later in the inning single to center, scoring Charlie Blackmon (0-for-2) from third to make it 5-1. Dickerson attempted to stretch his single into a double but was gunned down at second by Dexter Fowler's throw from center field.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Rockies starter Tyler Matzek (0-0, 2.25) lasted just four innings in his 2015 debut. Matzek struggled with his command throughout, throwing a first pitch strike to just eight of the 21 batters he faced. He walked three, struck out four, and hit Anthony Rizzo (2-for-2) twice. Despite his troubles Matzek allowed just one earned run on Matt Szczur's (0-2, RBI) sacrifice fly in the third.

The Rockies bullpen was once again solid. Christian Bergman (1-0, 0.00) pitched one inning to pick up his first win of the season. He relieved Matzek with runners on first and second and nobody out in the fifth. Bergman induced a groundball double play out of Starlin Castro (1-for-4) and Mike Olt (1-for-4) grounded out to end the inning. Five relievers combined to shut out the Cubs on just one hit, a soft roller to third in the seventh that Rizzo was able to beat out. Rockies relievers have posted a 1.29 ERA in 14 innings while striking out 14 and walking one.

The Cubs were just 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position. With the game tied 1-1 in the third the Cubs had their best opportunity to blow the game open with bases loaded and nobody out against a shaky Matzek. Chicago managed to push just one run across on the Szczur's sacrifice fly.

Cubs starter Travis Wood (0-1, 5.79) would last 4 2/3 innings, giving up three runs on seven hits, striking out five and walking two.

Notes:

Both teams batted their starting pitchers in the 8th spot. It was the first time in franchise history for the Rockies and the first in the majors since July 13, 2008 ( Joel Pinero of the Cardinals and Ian Snell of the Pirates)

Cubs have placed reliever Justin Grimm on the 15-day disabled list with swelling in his right forearm. Right-hander Brian Schlitter was called up to replace Grimm.

The Rockies left-hander Jorge De La Rosa threw 57 pitches for the Triple-A Albuquerque Isotopes in his first rehab start. The Rockies are hopeful to have De La Rosa back in the rotation for the start of their road trip next week.

Up Next: 04/11/15 Chicago Cubs - Colorado Rockies 6:10 PM MDT

RHP Jason Hammel (0-0,-) - RHP Kyle Kendrick (1-0, 0.00)