Dexter Fowler's 9th Inning Homer Caps Cubs 6-5 Comeback over Rockies

The Chicago Cubs (3-2) were down to their final strike when Dexter Fowler sent a hanging slider from Colorado Rockies (4-2) closer LaTroy Hawkins into the right-field seats for his first home run of the year to cap a three run comeback in the ninth inning on Sunday afternoon for a 6-5 win.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E CHC 0 1 0 0 2 0 0 0 3 6 7 0 COL 0 4 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 5 11 4

The Cubs leave Coors Field with the series win and an offense with some punch after scoring 15 runs the past two days. They began the season with just three total runs scored in their first three games.

Up 5-3 heading into the ninth, Rockies manager Walt Weiss elected to keep left-handed reliever Boone Logan (0.00, 1 IP, 1 K) in the game for one more batter after he set-down all three batters he faced in the eighth. Logan struck out left-handed batter Miguel Montero (.083, 1-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 2B) looking.

Weiss then went to Hawkins (1-1, 16.88, 2 BS) for the final two outs. Hawkins walked Arismendy Alcantara (0-for-2, 1 RBI, 2 R) and then struck out pinch-hitter Michael Olt (0-1) on a 95-mph fastball. Wellington Castillo (1-for-1, 1 RBI) followed with a pinch-hit single to drive in Alcantara and push the Cubs to within a run.

With the game on the line Hawkins was left facing Fowler (.238, 2-for-5, 1 HR, 2 RBI), his good friend and former Rockies teammate. Hawkins quickly got ahead of Fowler 0-2 with consecutive fastballs. It was Hawkins' decision to abandon the fastball and go with a slider that cost him the save, and a Rockies victory, as Fowler connected for his first homer and the game winner. The blown save was his second in three opportunities this season.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Neil Ramirez (1-0, 3.00) picked up the win after closing out the eighth with two outs. Hector Rondon (0.00 ERA) picked up his second save but not before giving the Rockies an opportunity to at least tie the game in the bottom of the ninth. Charlie Blackmon (3-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 2B) hit a two out double and then stole third. Facing Carlos Gonzalez (1-for-5, 1 RBI, 1 2B), Rondon was able to get the Rockies slugger to pop out weakly to second and end the threat and the game.

Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks struggled through 4 1/3 innings of work. He gave up five runs on eight hits, striking out three and walking one.

Hendricks ran into serious trouble in the second when the Rockies hottest hitter, DJ LeMahieu(.480, 1-for-4, 3 RBI, 1 3B), stroked a triple down the left field line to drive in Corey Dickerson (.417, 2-for-4, 1 2B), Michael McKenry (.250, 1-for-4), and Daniel Descalso (.143, 1-for-4) to take a 3-1 lead.

Jordan Lyles took the mound for the Rockies and put in his second straight strong outing. Lyles lasted six innings giving up one earned run on five hits. He struck out three and walked three. In 12 innings this season Lyles has allowed just three earned runs.

Your browser does not support iframes.

On a day that saw winds gusting upwards of 37 mph the Rockies defense, dotted with gold glove winners, committed four errors in the game after entering the day with just one. Descalso, filling in for shortstop Troy Tulowitzki who was on a regularly scheduled day off, made two of the errors.

Notes:

Dexter Fowler's go-ahead homer in the ninth was the second of his career (4/12/13 Colorado - San Diego).

Minus LaTroy Hawkins, Colorado's bullpen hasn't allowed a run in 19-plus innings this season.

Cubs infielder Jonathan Herrera got the start at third on Sunday in place of Tommy La Stella. La Stella was dealing with a slight injury to his side.

Rockies reliever John Axford was placed on family emergency medical leave following surgery on the foot of his two year old son Jameson. Jameson was bitten on the foot by a rattlesnake during spring training in Scottsdale, Arizona last month. Jameson has been moved to Children's Hospital in Denver.

Sunday marked Kyle Hendrick's 14th start in the majors and the first time he had given up four more or runs. In his 13 starts last season Kendrick held opposing teams to two runs or less in 10 of those starts.

Coming Up:

Cincinnati Reds - Chicago Cubs 7:05 PM CDT

RHP Mike Leake (0-0, 4.76) vs LHP Jon Lester (0-1, 6.23)

The Cubs head home to the renovated Wrigley Field to begin a six-game homestand that begins with a three game set with the Cincinnati Reds.

Colorado Rockies - San Francisco Giants 1:35 PM PDT

RHP Eddie Butler (0-0, 3.18) vs Chris Heston (1-0, 0.00)

The Rockies head to the west coast to begin a six-game road trip that begins with a three game series in San Francisco.