MLB Power Rankings: 04/13/15

The 2015 season is underway and Monday marks the release of the first power rankings. It's way too early to draw conclusions but it's always fun at the end of the year to see how far some teams have come in their pennant drives.

Who's on top? The 6-0 Detroit Tigers are sitting at the top of the Week 1 rankings. The Tigers offense has kicked into high gear, leading in runs (47), batting average (.355), OBP (.433), slugging percentage (.550), and run differential (+31).

Who's at the bottom? As great as the Tigers offense has been, the Twins have been that bad. They ended the week with a team batting average of .197 with just 13 runs scored through six games. The Twins' pitching hasn't been much better, as they have a major league worst 5.88 ERA and batting average against of .305. Twins fans can find solace in the fact that it's still just the first week.

Surprise: The saying of the week is "it's still early", but a hangover from last September's collapse by the Milwaukee Brewers looks to be there. A 1-5 start is not what they were hoping for as they began the season with a six game homestand against the Colorado Rockies and Pittsburgh Pirates.