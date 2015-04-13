Rockies Spoil Giants Home Opener, 2-0

The Colorado Rockies (5-2) spoiled the World Champions San Francisco Giants (3-5) home opener with a solid 2-0 shut out on Monday afternoon at AT&T Park.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E COL 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 2 11 0 SF 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 0

W: Butler (1-0) L: Hester (1-1) S: Betancourt (1)

The story of the game for the Rockies was the continued domination by the bullpen. In relief of a wild but effective Eddie Butler, four Rockies relievers that included Brooks Brown (0.00, 2/3 IP), Christian Friedrich (0.00, 1 IP, 2 K) Boone Logan (0.00, 1 IP, 1 K), and Rafael Betancourt (0.00, 1 IP, 2 K) put together 3 2/3 innings of no-hit baseball.

Control issues continued to plague Butler (1-0, 1.64) in his second start. He picked up his first win of the season despite issuing six walks. The Giants loaded the bases against the Rockies rookie right-hander in the first two innings. Facing heavy traffic all day long, Butler went to his sinker which induced 11 groundball outs, including two double plays, and stranded 10 Giants on base. Butler ended his day after pitching 5 1/3 innings, giving up five hits and notching a strikeout.

Facing Giants rookie starter Chris Heston (1-1, 0.69) for the first time, the Rockies amassed double digit hits (11) for the seventh-straight game. However, Heston was able to scatter the hits through seven innings, giving up just two runs. Without run support Heston's terrific outing was ruined as he was saddled with the loss. The loss was the Giants fourth straight.

Troy Tulowitzki (.370, 1-for-4, 1 RBI), back in the lineup after a day off on Sunday, hit a RBI single to left that drove in Charlie Blackmon (.286, 2-for-4) for the first Rockies run.

The Rockies would add on another run in the seventh on a play at the plate involving a sliding Nick Hundley (.333, 2-for-3). With Hundley at third, Heston threw a wild pitch that left catcher Buster Posey scrambling to retrieve the ball. Hundley charged down the line and slid into the glove of the tagging Heston. The Rockies catcher was called out until home plate umpire Tripp Gibson saw that the ball was loose and Hundley was sitting on top of it. Giants manager Bruce Bochy challenged the ruling but Tripp's safe call stood.

Betancourt closed the game out in order in the ninth to earn his first save since August 20, 2013 against the Philadelphia Phillies. Betancourt, in his first season back since undergoing Tommy John Surgery in 2013, was called upon to close in place of the struggling LaTroy Hawkins who has blown two consecutive save opportunities.

The Rockies fourth-straight road victory ties the franchise record for the most to start a season (2006). The Rockies were miserable on the road last year with a 21-60 record, and it took their 10th game away from Coors Field to earn their fourth win.

Notes:

The Giants were shut out in a home opener for only the third time since moving to San Francisco in 1958.

Rockies manager Walt Weiss has decided, for now, the closer position will be a game time decision. With John Axford out on emergency family medical leave for an indefinite period of time it would appear that Betancourt would be the likely choice for now, especially after his performance on Monday against the Giants.

The Giants held their ring ceremony before the game to honor their 2014 World Championship team.

Jorge De La Rosa will not start on the mound for the Rockies on Tuesday. He will remain with the Triple-A Albuquerque Isotopes on rehab for at least one more start as he tries to return from a groin injury.

Coming Up:

04/14/15 Colorado Rockies - San Francisco Giants 7:15 PM PDT

RHP Christian Bergman (1-0, 0.00) - RHP Tim Hudson (0-0, 0.00)

Christian Bergman gets the spot start in place of the rehabbing Jorge De La Rosa. Bergman pitched one inning of relief and picked up the win on April 10 against the Chicago Cubs. Tim Hudson earned a no-decision on April 9 in San Diego. Hudson pitched 6 1/3 innings, shutting out the Padres on five hits with five walks and a strikeout.