Rockies Win 4-2 Over Giants, Sweep Series

Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado blasted a first inning, three-run homer and left-hander Tyler Matzek pitched six innings of one run ball to pick up his first win of the season in a 4-2 victory over the San Francisco Giants at AT&T Park on Jackie Robinson Day.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E COL 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 6 1 SF 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 7 1

A night after making what's being called "the catch", Arenado (.324, 1-for-4, 3 RBI) showed he could also impress with his bat as he sent a two-out, two strike slider from Giants starter Tim Lincecum into the San Francisco night to give the Rockies the early 3-0 lead.

The victory gave the Rockies a series sweep of the Giants and six-straight road wins to start the season, continuing a franchise record streak. The first place Rockies hold a one-game lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers, their next opponent, in the National League West.

Matzek (1-0, 1.80) began the game with the same control issues that plagued him in his first start against the Chicago Cubs and ended his night early after throwing 84 pitches in just four innings.

In the first Matzek would hit a batter and give up an RBI single to Angel Pagan in a 27-pitch inning. Unlike his first start, Matzek would corral his wildness and retire the next 10 batters in a row and 12-of-13 before exiting the game in the sixth inning with a 4-1 lead. Matzek was the only Rockies starter to make it six innings in the series, giving up five hits while striking out three and walking one. A much needed relief for the Rockies bullpen.

Charlie Blackmon (0-for-2, RBI) hit a RBI sac-fly in the second that drove in catcher Mike McKenry for the Rockies fourth run.

Adam Ottavino (0.00) retired the Giants in order in the ninth for his second save of the year.

Lincecum (0-1, 2.25) lasted five innings, giving up four run on six hits, walking one and striking out four.

The Giants runs came on an Angel Pagan (.378, 3-for-4) RBI single in the first and Matt Duffy's (.292, 1-for-4) first career homer off of reliever Boone Logan in the eighth.

The Giants bats are ice cold right now. They've been outscored 40-26 and have a team batting average of .229. It all ads up to a six-game losing streak for the World Champions.

The Rockies, a notoriously bad road team in the past, have turned their fortunes around so far this season. No where is the sudden turn around more striking then in San Francisco where the Rockies had struggled since their inception. Colorado has now won nine of their last 13 games at AT&T Park.

Notes:

The Rockies have announced that Jorge De La Rosa will be activated from the disabled list and start at Coors Field against the San Diego Padres on April 20.

Giants third baseman Casey McGehee could be back in the lineup on Thursday - the Arizona Diamondbacks.

What's Next?

Rockies: The Rockies have an off day on Thursday before beginning a three-game weekend series with the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodgers Stadium.

Giants: The Giants remain at AT&T Park on Thursday to begin a four-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks.