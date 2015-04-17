Los Angeles Dodgers Host Colorado Rockies In Three-Game Weekend Series

The Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Dodgers meet in a three-game weekend series at Dodger Stadium. This is the first matchup of the year between the two NL West rivals.

The Colorado Rockies come roaring into Chavez Ravine on a franchise best six-game road winning streak to begin the season. The Rockies just finished up a three-game sweep of the World Champion San Francisco Giants. Colorado currently sits in first place in the National League West, one game ahead of the Dodgers.

The Dodgers just completed a three-game sweep of their own against the Seattle Mariners at Dodger Stadium. Adrian Gonzalez has been on a tear to begin the season, leading the league in batting (.528) and home runs (5) and is fourth in RBI's (9).

Colorado Rockies (7-2,) - Los Angeles Dodgers (6-3)

Site: Dodger Stadium

Dates: 04/17/15 - 04/19/15

Season Series: 0-0 All-Time Series: Dodgers lead 206-153

At Dodger Stadium: Dodgers lead 109-68

Team Rankings (MLB):

Hitting:

COL: .301 BA (3rd), 8 HR (T-15th), 43 RBI (T-7th), .331 OBP (T-7th)

LA: .274 BA (6th), 13 HR (T-3rd), 43 RBI (T-7th), .357 OBP (3rd)

Pitching:

COL: 7 W (T-2nd), 2.41 ERA (2nd), 82 IP (T-9th), 68 SO (T-12th),

LA: 6 W (T-4th), 3.87 ERA (16th), 81.1 IP (11th), 94 SO (1st)

Game One:

RHP Kyle Kendrick (1-1, 6.00) - LHP Clayton Kershaw (0-1, 5.84)

7:10 PM PDT

Kyle Kendrick

Kendrick has had up and down starts to begin the season. He dominated the Milwaukee Brewers in his first start, shutting them out for seven innings and picking up the win. In his second start against the Cubs he ran into control issues as he took the loss following a five inning performance that saw him give up eight runs, including five walks.

VS Dodgers (2014 w/ Phillies):

1 G, 0-0, 3.18, 5 2/3 IP, 2 ER, 2 SO, 1 BB, .370 BAA.

At Dodger Stadium (2014 w/ Phillies):

1 G, 0-0, 3.18, 5 2/3 IP, 2 ER, 2 SO, 1 BB, .370 BAA.

Dodgers - Kendrick:

Hot: Juan Uribe, .625 (5-for-8, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 2B, 1 SO)

Cold: Darwin Barney, .200 (2-for-10, 1 RBI, 3 SO)

Clayton Kershaw

Kershaw had a rough outing his last time out in Arizona against the Diamondbacks In 6 1/3 innings he was tagged for five earned runs on 10 hits. He struck out five and walked three. A 5.84 ERA in two starts this season after coming off a rough 2014 playoffs performance for the reigning NL Cy Young and MVP winner has more then a few eyebrows raised. Considering his domination of the Rockies last year this may be the game that allows him to return to form.

VS Rockies (2014):

3 G, 3-0, 0.41, 22 IP, 1 ER, 5 H, 32 SO, 1 BB, .070 BAA.

At Dodger Stadium (2014) :

14 G, 10-2, 1.70, 111 IP, 21 ER, 137 SO, 13 BB, .180 BAA

Rockies - Kershaw:

Hot: Nick Hundley, .310 (9-for-29, 1 2B, 3 RBI, 6 SO, 3 BB)

Cold: Drew Stubbs, .130 (3-for-23, 10 SO, 2 BB)

Game Two:

RHP Jordan Lyles (1-0, 2.25) - RHP Zack Grienke (1-0, 0.69)

6:10 PM PDT

Jordan Lyles

Lyles is off to a great start in 2015. If not for a blown save by Rockies former closer LaTroy Hawkins in his second start against the Chicago Cubs, Lyles would be sporting a 2-0 record. Lyles has been throwing to contact and allowing the Rockies solid defense to work behind him. He is averaging 1.55 ground-ball outs per fly outs this year.

VS Dodgers (2014)

2 G, 0-1, 5.11, 12.1 IP, 7 ER, 8 SO, 1 BB, .292 BAA

At Dodger Stadium (2014):

2 G, 0-1, 5.11, 12.1 IP, 7 ER, 8 SO, 1 BB, .292 BAA

Dodgers - Lyles:

Hot: Jimmy Rollins .500 (5-for-10, 2 2B, 1 SO, 2 BB)

Cold: Adrian Gonzalez .000 (0-for-7, 2 SO, 1 BB)

Zach Grienke

Like Lyles, Grienke would have a perfect 2-0 record had his bullpen not given up the lead in his first start against the San Diego Padre. Grienke came back in his second start and blanked the Arizona Diamondbacks in seven innings of work. The Dodgers right-hander has devoured NL West opponents, going 19-1 since joining LA.

VS Rockies (2014):

4 G, 3-0, 2.08, 26 IP, 6 ER, 25 SO, 6 BB, .294 BAA.

At Dodger Stadium (2014):

15 G, 10-2, 2.55, 28 ER, 111 SO, 21 BB, .221 BAA.

Rockies - Grienke

Hot: Drew Stubbs .423 (11-for-26, 2 2B, 11 SO, 2 BB)

Cold: Justin Morneau .200 (9-for-45, 2 2B, 1 3B, 2 RBI, 9 SO, 1 BB)

Game Three:

RHP Eddie Butler (1-0, 1.64) - RHP Brandon McCarthy (1-0, 6.75)

1:10 PM PDT

Eddie Butler

Butler has dealt with heavy traffic on the bases as he works to improve his pitch control. He has walked 10 in 11 innings of work this season, but has been able to work out of jams by getting ground-balls and allowing the gold glove defense behind him to turn double plays. In his last start against the Giants, Butler stranded 10 baserunners in his 5 1/3 innings of work in the win.

VS Dodgers (2014):

2 G, 0-1, 9.90, 10 IP, 11 ER, 2 SO, 6 BB, .383 BAA.

At Dodger Stadium (2014):

1 G, 0-0. 9.64, 4 2/3 IP, 5 ER, 0 SO, 3 BB, .364 BAA.

Dodgers - Butler

Hot: Justin Turner .800 (4-for-5, 1 2B, 1 BB)

Cold: Yasiel Puig .167 (1-for-6, 2 SO)

Brandon McCarthy

It has been feast or famine for hitters against Brandon McCarthy in his first two starts. McCarthy has given up six homers but has also struck out 19, 10 coming in his last start against the Seattle Mariners.

VS Rockies (2014 w/ ARI):

1 G, 0-1, 9.00, 6 IP, 6 R, 3 SO, 1 BB, .280.

At Dodger Stadium (2014) No appearances in 2014.

Rockies - McCarthy

Hot: Troy Tulowitzki .556 (5-for-9, 1 HR, 1 2B, 4 RBI, 1 SO)

Cold: Justin Morneau .333 (7-for-21, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 SO)

Team Leaders

Hitting:

CO: BA- DJ LeMahieu, .514 HR- N. Arenado, 3 RBI- N.Arenado, 10

LAD: BA- A. Gonzalez, .528 HR- A. Gonzalez, 5 RBI- A. Gonzalez, 9

Pitching:

CO: W- J. Lyles, 1 ERA- E. Butler, 1.64 SO- A. Ottavino, 12

LAD: W- Y Garcia, 2 ERA- Z. Grienke, 0.69 SO- B. McCarthy 19