MLB Power Rankings: 04/27/15

There is a new team at the top of this week's power rankings as the New York Mets are off to their best start since their world championship season of 1986. The top 10 also has four new teams as the Pittsburgh Pirates (5), New York Yankees (6), the surprising Houston Astros (8), and the Chicago Cubs (9) move up.

Who's on top: The Mets replace the Detroit Tigers as the top team in this week's power rankings. The streaking Mets saw their impressive 11-game winning streak snapped as they dropped two out of three to the Yankees in the Subway Series at Yankee Stadium. The Mets swept the Atlanta Braves in a three-game home series at Citi Field.

The Mets are surging on the strength of their pitching and their one-two pitching punch of Matt Harvey and Bartolo Colon who are both 4-0.

Who's at the bottom: The 4-15 Milwaukee Brewers continue to occupy the bottom spot in the rankings. The Brew Crew managed to avoid sweeps by the Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals to finish the week at 2-5. It doesn't get any easier this week as they head on the road to face the Reds once again and the Chicago Cubs.

Who rose the highest? The surprising 11-7 Houston Astros are in first place in the AL West and winners of seven out of their last eight games. The Astros rose 10 spots over the last week to #8 in the rankings. Last week during a six-game road trip within the division, the Astros took two out of three from the Seattle Mariners and swept the Oakland A's.

Lefty Dallas Keuchel at 2-0 is second in the AL in ERA (0.62).

Who fell the furthest? The Arizona Diamondbacks fell 12 spots to #20 following a 1-4 week. The Diamondbacks dropped 2-of-3 to the visiting Texas Rangers and were swept in a three-game series at Chase Field by the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Diamondbacks find themselves struggling on both sides of the ball. They are currently ninth in the NL in batting average (.240) and 12th in ERA (3.98).