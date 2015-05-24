Miami Marlins End Losing Streak With 1-0 Win Over Baltimore Orioles In 13 Innings

Martin Prado's 13th-inning single provided the game's lone run as the Miami Marlins outlasted the Baltimore Orioles 1-0 to end a six-game losing streak and provide new manager Dan Jennings with his first Major League win as a skipper.

With two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the 13th, Prado laced a pitch into the right-center field gap to drive home Adeiny Hechavarria with the game-winning run.

Hechavarria walked to open the inning. Two outs later, Marcel Ozuna singled to send Hechavarria to third. Orioles manager Buck Showalter ordered the intentional pass to Giancarlo Stanton to bring Prado to the plate.

Both teams had runners thrown out at the plate to extend the scoreless tie. In the top of the sixth, Orioles pitcher Mike Wright singled to right field. Ozuna fielded the ball and fired a dart to nail Travis Snider on a bang-bang play (video). Replays showed a strong possibility of overturn, but Showalter did not challenge.

In the bottom of the 10th, a wild pitch from Oliver Drake prompted Hechavarria to try to score, but Caleb Jospeh pounced on the ball and flipped to Drake, who applied the tag (video). Jennings challenged the play, but replay officials confirmed the call.

Carter Capps (W: 1-0, 1.50 ERA) pitched the final three innings for the win. He allowed only one hit and struck out six Orioles. Marlins starer Dan Haren threw six scoreless innings, allowing seven hits, three walks, and six strikeouts.

T.J. McFarland (L: 0-1, 3.60) served up Prado's hit to suffer the loss. He pitched the end of the 12th and the 13th innings, giving up the one run on two hits and two walks. He struck out three. Starter Wright allowed only three hits in his seven innings of work while walking three and fanning four.

Of note, Orioles reliever Brian Matusz was ejected in the bottom of the 12th for using a foreign substance on his right arm. With two outs in the 12th, Jennings asked umpires to check Matusz's arm after the lefty rubbed his pitching hand on the same spot multiple times before multiple deliveries. This situation is very similar to that of Milwaukee's Will Smith, who received an eight-game suspension (pending appeal) for having rosin and sunscreen on his arm just a few days ago.

The series ends Sunday with Miguel Gonzalez (5-2, 3.24) pitching for Baltimore and Tom Koehler (2-3, 3.70) on the mound for Miami. The first pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. EDT.