Kansas City Royals Place Danny Duffy on Disabled List

Although no team wants to, if any team can go without one of its starters for a short time, it is the Kansas City Royals, who have placed southpaw starter Danny Duffy on the 15-day disabled list with left shoulder inflammation. The Kansas City Star's Andy McCullough made the announcement via Twitter late Monday morning.

Danny Duffy is going on the disabled list. Jason Vargas will start tomorrow. Brandon Finnegan will rejoin the team today. — Andy McCullough (@McCulloughStar) May 25, 2015

NBC Sports' Aaron Gleeman reports that Duffy has had some shoulder trouble for some time, and the initial indications were that the lefty would miss only one start or even just wait a few extra days to make that start. However, the Royals decided to make the move so as not to rush Duffy back to the mound before he is truly ready.

Duffy was scheduled to start Tuesday against the New York Yankees; instead, Jason Vargas will get the nod. To fill in Duffy's roster spot, the Royals have recalled Brandon Finnegan from Double-A. Finnegan is 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA and one save in four appearances for Kansas City earlier this season, and he posted a Minor League record of 0-1 with a 3.60 ERA in six appearances, three of them starts.

Duffy is 2-3 with a 5.87 ERA and 1.70 WHIP in 38 1/3 innings spread over eight starts on the season. His shoulder problems may have led to those high totals, and perhaps with enough rest and recovery, he can return to the form that saw him post a 2.53 ERA in 25 starts and six relief appearances last year for the American League champion Royals.