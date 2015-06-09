MLB Power Rankings:  06/08/15
Closer Trevor Rosenthal #44 of the St. Louis Cardinals celebrates with teammates after pitching the ninth inning and picking up the save against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on June 7, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. The Cardinals won 4

The first week of June has come to a close, and the power rankings see no movement with the top five.

The St. Louis Cardinals have tightened their grip on the top spot as they continue to possess the best record in baseball. The Kansas City Royals, Minnesota Twins, Houston Astros, and Los Angeles Dodgers once again round out the top five.

The New York Yankees (7) and Tampa Bay Rays (8) enter the top 10 this week while the New York Mets (12) and Washington Nationals (13) fall out.

The Yankees received a big boost with the return of right-hander Masahiro Tanaka from the disabled list. Source: Jim McIsaac/Getty Images North America

This week. the Toronto Blue Jays (15) saw the biggest jump in the rankings as they climbed nine spots. The Blue Jays went 5-1 over the previous week as they took two of three from the Nationals and swept a three-game series from the Astros.

The Los Angeles Angels (18) slid six spots after dropping five of six last week. The Angels dropped two of three at home to the Rays before being swept at Yankee Stadium.

After a 1-5 record last week, a struggling CJ Wilson and his Angels have been sliding in the AL West standings and in this week's power rankings. Source: Jim McIsaac/Getty Images North America

MLB Power Rankings

Rank Prev. Rank Team Overall Record Last Week
1 1 St. Louis Cardinals 38-19 5-2
2 2 Kansas City Royals 31-23 2-4
3 3 Minnesota Twins 33-23 3-4
4 4 Houston Astros 34-24 3-4
5 5 Los Angeles Dodgers 32-25 3-5
6 9 Pittsburgh Pirates 31-25 5-1
7 15 New York Yankees 32-25 6-0
8 13 Tampa Bay Rays 31-27 5-2
9 6 San Francisco Giants 32-26 2-4
10 10 Chicago Cubs 30-25 4-3
11 14 Texas Rangers 30-27 4-2
12 8 New York Mets 31-27 3-4
13 7 Washington Nationals 30-27 2-5
14 11 Detroit Tigers 30-28 2-4
15 24 Toronto Blue Jays 28-30 5-1
16 19 San Diego Padres 29-29 4-2
17 16 Cleveland Indians 27-29 3-3
18 12 Los Angeles Angels 28-29 1-5
19 18 Arizona Diamondbacks 27-29 4-3
20 17 Atlanta Braves 27-29 2-4
21 20 Baltimore Orioles 26-30 3-4
22 22 Colorado Rockies 25-30 3-4
23 26 Boston Red Sox 27-31 5-2
24 23 Chicago White Sox 25-30 4-2
25 25 Cincinnati Reds 24-31 2-4
26 28 Miami Marlins 24-33 4-2
27 21 Seattle Mariners 25-32 1-6
28 27 Oakland Athletics 23-36 3-3
29 29 Philadelphia Phillies 22-36 3-3
30 30 Milwaukee Brewers 20-37 3-3

VAVEL Logo