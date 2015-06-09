MLB Power Rankings:  06/08/15

The first week of June has come to a close, and the power rankings see no movement with the top five.

The St. Louis Cardinals have tightened their grip on the top spot as they continue to possess the best record in baseball. The Kansas City Royals, Minnesota Twins, Houston Astros, and Los Angeles Dodgers once again round out the top five.

The New York Yankees (7) and Tampa Bay Rays (8) enter the top 10 this week while the New York Mets (12) and Washington Nationals (13) fall out.

This week. the Toronto Blue Jays (15) saw the biggest jump in the rankings as they climbed nine spots. The Blue Jays went 5-1 over the previous week as they took two of three from the Nationals and swept a three-game series from the Astros.

The Los Angeles Angels (18) slid six spots after dropping five of six last week. The Angels dropped two of three at home to the Rays before being swept at Yankee Stadium.